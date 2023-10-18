HS Turku | Otto, 27, hit rock bottom three years ago – Now he tells how it feels to be an unwanted “distraction”

Otto is a recovering drug addict who has a first-hand account of the Kauppator unrest in Turku.

Intake27, took a triple dose of methamphetamine, was beaten and robbed, and eventually tried to hang himself in November 2020.

Fortunately, the hook on the ceiling didn’t hold, and Otto fell to the floor.

“This was the bottom line that led to my survival,” he says.

Intake is a recovering drug addict who has used various substances regularly for over ten years. Turku’s Market Square, pedestrian street and parks are familiar environments to him. Those who use intoxicants gathered there – and still gather there.

Oto has a personal story to tell about what is being said in Turku To the restlessness of the marketwhich is caused by intoxicated people spending their time in the area.

“I’ve lived in the city center and hung out on the streets. I have used substances and sold them on the streets.”

Otto does not appear in the story under his own name due to the sensitivity of the subject. HS Turku’s editorial team knows his true identity.

Drug users meet each other in public places in the city center. In addition to the market square, Rautatientori became familiar to Oto during his years of intoxication.

Loud noises gangs of intoxicants have always been frowned upon. I agree that it is difficult for those who are not addicts to understand the situation of those staying on the street. He adds that only rarely, if ever, has a substance user chosen their part. It’s not about choices, it’s about illness.

He adds that the addict’s primary emotion is shame. The addict basically wants to hide from the eyes of others. In the background is a strong feeling of being an outsider, which extends both to family and friends and to society as a whole.

“There is a serious substance abuse problem in Turku and in the whole of Finland. It touches people of all ages and all social classes, and it can now be seen in the street scene,” says Otto.

The inadequacy of early support can also be seen in the fact that more and more young people use intoxicants and are involved in intoxicant gangs.

The center in public places, drug users and drug dealers meet each other. When old friends leave because of drugs, new friends take their place.

“Or friends and friends, but when old friends die, those found on the streets fill their place. There aren’t any others either,” says Otto.

According to him, drug users find each other, because a person basically has a need to join forces with those with whom he feels he can identify. For example, it is easier to talk to them about traumatic memories than someone who has not experienced the same.

The inadequacy of early support can be seen in the fact that more and more young people use intoxicants and are involved in intoxicant gangs.

All started with alcohol. After alcohol, cloud burning and drug experiments came into the picture. At the age of 16, Otto used amphetamine and ecstasy, and slowly the use expanded to intravenous methamphetamine and Subutex, used in opioid withdrawal.

At first, Otto received prescription drugs for panic attacks and anxiety. When the doctor no longer agreed to renew the prescription, the drugs had to be obtained online and on the streets. At a later stage, Otto drifted into a criminal path. According to his own account, he has no convictions.

Otto has always used substances to treat his mental health: he took medicine to get out of bed, harder substances to survive everyday life.

He says that this is the case with the majority of users.

“When I went to a peer support group to support my friend, I noticed that everyone there was talking about the same thing. Substances are used to relieve pain and anxiety and improve self-esteem.”

Little by little, hopelessness, debt spiral and the threat of violence drive drug addicts deeper and deeper into the drug world.

The same phenomenon can be seen in the crowds that gather in the city. Otto believes that mental health challenges and insufficient psychosocial support in childhood and adolescence have put them on this path.

“Now they stay in the center of Turku especially because they are addicted. They get substances from each other, they pass substances and use them together. They have nowhere else to go,” says Otto.

Otto has been using substances to treat his mental health and to cope with his everyday life.

Only after touching down, things started to happen: Otto was transferred from the hospital to Salo’s detoxification unit for two weeks. After that, he lived with his parents for almost three months, waiting to be transferred to substance abuse rehabilitation.

“I almost had to be tied to the radiator so that I wouldn’t decide to use the substances again,” Otto recalls.

Rehabilitation, a change of scenery, breaking up with drug gangs and leaving the old life behind were the only options to get rid of drugs. The experience specialist has also been a significant support on the recovery journey.

Intake considers society’s support possibilities and what kind of help and support should be available to drug users: awareness must be increased and preventive services made more efficient. The most effective support work is done long before the addiction occurs.

Intoxicated groups could be helped by a space where they can go when intoxicated and where they can get professional help.

“Regarding drug use rooms, my thoughts are conflicting. If the background of the rooms has a clear perspective of providing help and support, I could support the idea. On the other hand, as a mere use room and a place to distribute equipment, I don’t.”

Intake currently works as an experience specialist at Sininauha ry and the city’s social care support groups.

He himself still goes to peer support groups and has to work on his recovery and sobriety every day. Although he can’t promise anything about the future, his desire is to go on with life.

“I survived. For many others, it’s different.”