HS Turku One word in the court papers was to pay a former player of the Finnish national team 20,000 euros – FC Inter cleverly took advantage of a typo

The former national team player’s visit to the Turku team has spawned five years of litigation and sanctions from the Football Association.

Turku resident FC Inter and most recently a footballer representing HIFK Njazi Kuqin the bitter monetary dispute got its latest turnaround on wednesday. And there have been no twists and turns in the dispute before.

With a recent decision, the Turku Court of Appeal corrected its own operative judgment, which had a clerical error. In a previous judgment, the Court of Appeal ordered Inter to pay Kuq EUR 55,000. Now, the operative part was amended at Kuq’s request so that the word ‘compensation’ was changed to ‘net compensation’. According to Kuq, Inter will have to shell out more than EUR 20 000 more in compensation.

The dispute goes back to 2017, when Inter and Kuqi terminated the player’s contract. Kuqi moved in the middle of the season to continue his career in India. The parties negotiated compensation of € 55,000, which would cost Kuq upon termination of the contract. This amount was disputed at various levels in the following years, as Inter did not initially pay compensation.

In the courts, Inter won, but at the court, the verdict was reversed and the court ordered Inter to pay Kuq. Since the judgment of the Court of Appeal referred only to compensation, Inter deducted a withholding tax on the remuneration paid to Kuq. The player’s account ended up with just over 34,000 euros. Kuqi applied for and received a repair for this, so Inter now has to shell out so much compensation that Kuq still has the aforementioned EUR 55,000 after taxes.

Five years During the ongoing dispute, both parties have also had time to receive fines from the Finnish Football Association. One of the parts of the dispute was a forged document. Inter and Kuqi would jointly make a paper showing the player contract was terminated earlier than it was actually terminated. The forgery allowed Kuq to be transferred to India, even though the transfer window had already closed. The Football Association would reap the fines for both of them.

Kuqi returned from India to Finland and To Helsinki IFK in 2019. The contract expired after one season. According to Transfermarkt.com, which lists player transfers, Kuqi has since ended his career.

