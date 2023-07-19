Wednesday, July 19, 2023
HS Turku | One man draws the future of Turku – Such are the ambitious projects of the “Engel of the 2020s”.

July 19, 2023
HS Turku | One man draws the future of Turku – Such are the ambitious projects of the “Engel of the 2020s”.

Architect Tuomas Silvennoinen works in Turku as the main designer of a music hall, a joint terminal and an experience center. HS got to know the projects that will significantly shape the Turku of the future.

Architect Tuomas Silvennoinen shows the location of Turku’s new joint terminal in the port. Picture: Ville-Veikko Kaakinen / HS

Toni Lehtinen HS

Helsinki architect Tuomas Silvennoinen is planning three large construction sites in Turku, which will cost a total of more than half a billion euros. First the Musiikkitalo Fuuga Aurajokiranta will be completed, then the joint terminal at the harbor and finally the experience center at the railway yard.

