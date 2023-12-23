HS Turku | One half of a couple's house caught fire on Christmas Eve in Kaarina

The fire did not cause any injuries.

Semi-detached house the semi caught fire in Kaarina on Christmas Eve, says Varsinais-Suomen rescue service.

The fire marshal on duty Marko Ahtikiven according to the fire was noticed by a wall neighbor. At the time of the fire, there was a couple and a dog in one half of the semi-detached house completed in 2008.

“The neighbor woke the couple up. They were able to save themselves practically on their own,” says Ahtikivi.

The fire did not cause any injuries. The family of four living next door has also moved to the evacuation center. According to Ahtikivi's estimate, the extinguishing work will continue until the morning of Christmas Eve.

The cause of the fire is unknown. According to the rescue service, the fire apartment will be destroyed and uninhabitable. The other half of the semi-detached house was spared from destruction, as the fire was contained.