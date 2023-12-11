HS Turku | One document revealed the network of the Airisto gem criminal group

On Monday, KRP handed over the preliminary investigation material of the case to the media. During the interrogations, the Polish advisor told about the million-dollar income of the main suspect.

Last The biggest surprise of the Airisto pearl criminal trial that started last week was the prosecutor's claim about an organized criminal group behind the operation.

According to the prosecutor, the owner of Airisto's pearl Pavel Melnikov and some other persons, as members of an organized criminal group, have given false information to the taxman. The tax administration incurred a loss of almost 2.8 million euros from the operation.

On Monday, the Central Criminal Police (krp) handed over the preliminary investigation material of the case to the media. During the investigation of the case, which started in 2018, an exceptionally large amount of investigation material, approximately 27,000 pages, was accumulated.

Suspicion of the criminal organization probably started from an extensive document found on one of the suspects. A network of companies operating in different parts of the world was recorded in it.

The management of these companies has been entrusted to so-called secretarial companies, which manage the companies' accounting and contracts.

Most of the preliminary investigation materials are encrypted, but the unencrypted information lists, among other things, the police's international contacts and various business arrangements, which, according to the prosecutor, are a way to cover up Melnikov's holdings in companies.

Police received a request from the Tax Administration for an investigation into the operations of the Airiston pearl company in 2018. The Tax Administration suspected that the company had committed tax fraud, as the company founded in Hong Kong had financed the operations of the heavily loss-making Airiston pearl.

After the spectacular home searches, in connection with which the police seized more than three million euros in cash, the police also launched a money laundering investigation. The police suspected that Melnikov had participated in money laundering by accepting funds for Airisto's pearl from two foreign companies.

Over the years, the people who participated in the activity withdrew more than four million euros from ATMs with more than a hundred bank and credit cards.

Melnikov in addition to aggravated tax fraud, is accused of aggravated accounting crime and aggravated employment pension insurance payment fraud. In addition to Melnikov, seven other people are indicted.

The accused deny the charges.

Preliminary investigation based on that, there were suspects in other countries. The Central Criminal Police suspected practically all persons connected with the company's operations of crimes.

The Italian engineer was a board member of Airisto pearl for two years. He refused to answer questions during the interrogation, but sent a statement after the preliminary investigation was completed.

He said that he got to know Melnikov through business cooperation, and later Melnikov asked him to join the board for a short time. The Italian denied the criminal suspicions and emphasized that Melnikov's actions have been honorable in Italy.

“The value of the goods Melnikov bought from Italian companies was around 20 million euros in 2002, and the number and value of the purchases increased considerably every year,” the man's statement says.

“ “Melnikov told me at the time of opening the account that Airisto's pearl will be financed with his legally acquired income.”

The incident the investigation lasted several years, as requests for legal aid went from Finland to Russia, Spain, Gibraltar, Hong Kong, Great Britain, Israel, Italy, China, Cyprus, Latvia, Malta, Poland, Slovakia, Switzerland, Taiwan, Ukraine, Hungary, the United States, Belarus to Russia and Estonia.

Thanks to the requests, the police were able to interview crime suspects and witnesses in Estonia and Poland.

In Russia and Italy, the persons refused to answer questions during the interrogation.

In Warsaw the resident legal adviser reported on Melnikov's activities in Poland. He was questioned by the prosecutor of the Warsaw District Prosecutor's Office.

The man was initially suspected of money laundering. The advisor had held management positions in a few of Melnikov's companies and for three months as a deputy member of Airisto's pearl board. The man's name was also on a few bank cards that the suspects used to withdraw cash.

The advisor said that Melnikov sought to obtain a residence permit for himself in Poland in 2016. Melnikov wanted to buy real estate in Poland, and the advisor helped him open a Polish bank account for Airisto's pearl.

For the residence permit, the Polish authorities require extensive information about Melnikov's sources of income and taxes paid.

The St. Petersburg-based auditing company provided an audit report with information on Melnikov's paid taxes, sources of income, and the tax statement of the Russian Tax Agency's insurance. Melnikov received a residence permit in May 2016.

The adviser also told how Airisto's gem got funding.

“Pavel Melnikov told me at the time of opening the account that Airisto's pearl will be financed with his legally acquired income,” the advisor said during the interrogation.

During the interrogation, he listed Melnikov's holdings and emphasized that, according to independent experts, the capital of Melnikov's two largest companies is about two billion dollars.

Police closed the investigation into suspected money laundering in April last year. In the same month, the Court of Appeal of Turku overturned the seizure of Melnikov's funds and ordered the police to return 3.5 million euros in cash to him.

Melnikov's defense attorney Kai Kotiranta according to Melnikov plans to appear in court in January.