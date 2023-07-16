HS Turku | On a lonely island in the Baltic Sea lives a family that lives like the islanders of the past

The tastiest seal stew comes from a young seal, seasoned with butter and cream. Johan Mörn from Åland knows that, who defends the dwindling traditional skills of the islanders. He lives with his family on a small island, where even the children learn to be one with the sea.
Jonna Rönkä HS
Qthe belt may crack and crack. from Åland Johan Mörn dump raw pieces of gray seal fillet into the pan. In order for dark meat to taste good and low-fat, it has required its own tricks even before roasting on a campfire.
“When a seal has been shot, the blood must be removed quickly, the meat must be removed and put on ice. This should take no more than half an hour.”
