HS Turku | On a lonely island in the Baltic Sea lives a family that lives like the islanders of the past

The tastiest seal stew comes from a young seal, seasoned with butter and cream. Johan Mörn from Åland knows that, who defends the dwindling traditional skills of the islanders. He lives with his family on a small island, where even the children learn to be one with the sea.

Jonna Rönkä HS

7:15

Qthe belt may crack and crack. from Åland Johan Mörn dump raw pieces of gray seal fillet into the pan. In order for dark meat to taste good and low-fat, it has required its own tricks even before roasting on a campfire.

“When a seal has been shot, the blood must be removed quickly, the meat must be removed and put on ice. This should take no more than half an hour.”