HS Turku | Oaks seem to be dying in Turku – The reason is an exploding pest

The pale spots that appeared on the familiar oak tree have caused people to worry. In the future, the green oak leaves may be more and more white-spotted or even completely pale.

Southern Finns the oak is infested by a new arrival, which dyes the oak leaves almost white. In recent years, it’s an almost explosively common skin-hollowing moth, whose larvae hollow out a white, film-like surface on the surface of an oak leaf. The film first makes part of the leaf look pale, then the whole leaf and later even the whole tree.

“It will be interesting to see in the future whether, for example, all the oaks in Turku will have white-spotted leaves. The kelmukovertajakoi will probably spread and become more abundant in the near future,” says a research technician at the Biodiversity Unit of the University of Turku Tommi Andersson.

Head gardener working in the botanical garden of the University of Turku in Ruissalo Simo Laine says that he receives a lot of worried contacts about the matter from ordinary people.

“Someone just called and wondered how some oaks in Rusko or Raisio are completely white. People want to know what it is about, how this problem can be combated and whether this harms the oak.”

Pale oak leaves may look like they are caused by drought, but the cause of the situation is a small codling moth.

On Monday, head gardener Simo Laine examined the leaves of the oak trees in Ruissalo’s botanical garden. The larvae had already left the leaf membranes of this tree. Laine guessed that they are cocooned and possibly dropped to the ground under the tree. See also Leaked! Porsche 992 Sport Classic is a winner

Wave remembers seeing the election spots caused by kelmukopakoi on the papers for the first time three years ago.

“After that, their number really jumped. People have brought oak leaf samples all the way here, some even send photos.”‘

When the membrane on top of a pale leaf hollowed out by a leafhopper is crushed or otherwise jerked off, many small larvae are often revealed underneath.

In late summer, the larvae cocoon and the adult moths hatch. Andersson describes them as small butterflies with a wingspan of about one centimeter, even less.

“From last year, I remember how someone in Turku had small moths come in through the window. There were big oaks nearby.”

The kelp hollow moth overwinters as an adult individual, which then flies to oak leaves to lay its eggs when spring comes.

Under the membranes of these pale leaves, the caterpillars had already left.

Under Simo Laine’s index finger, a detached membrane can be seen, under which the surface of the leaf hollowed out by the caterpillar is exposed.

Why kelmukovertakoi has now increased so abundantly? After all, there have been oak trees in southwestern Finland for hundreds of years. Due to the wonderful oak groves of Finland proper, the oak has been chosen as the name plant of the province.

Tommi Andersson and Simo Laine both say that there is no precise information on the matter. One possible reason can be the general warming of the climate, perhaps mild and snowless winters.

“There is not much researched information on the matter yet. This would be a wildly interesting research target for someone,” advises Andersson.

The two of them agree that the white spotting of the oak tree caused by the kelmucopis is not fatal in any way.

“It won’t die there. But since the contact surface of the leaf is reduced and normal growth is disturbed, there is some kind of harm from that,” says Laine.

At the end of June, the oak leaves were no longer quite white, but more beige. Head gardener Simo Laine said that the larvae had eaten the connecting surface under the film, which had then turned brown on the eaten part.

Head gardener Simo Laine thinks that in the future the oaks of Ruissalo may look very different from what people are used to now. White or leafless, only time will tell.

Turku Ruissalo probably has the most famous, naturally grown oak grove in the whole country. Forest oak grows on the island in an area of ​​more than 300 hectares, in a large part as a dominant tree. The oldest oak trees on the island are estimated to be 400 years old.

So it’s no wonder that the whiteness of the oaks jumps out at the eyes of walkers and people spending their free time in Ruissalo, for example. This also worries people in other places where oaks grow.

“You can’t really do anything about this. Of course, if the film hollowing moths have only left very small marks on a young oak, then you can break the membrane from the surface of the leaf and flatten the larvae below with your fingers or paper towels,” says Laine.

On the other hand, in tall oaks or heavily spotted oaks, the matter is practically just to be accepted. Neither Lainea nor Andersson have any observations of, for example, birds that have learned to look for larvae under the leaf membrane.

Simo Laine reminds us that, despite everything, the kelmukovertajakota moth is not a harmful alien species, but an insect that belongs to Finnish nature.

Although the white and light-spotted oaks caused by it will perhaps change the appearance of the oaks in a big way in the future, Andersson also has an important message:

“Insects do things like that. In itself, this is a very natural event,” he emphasizes.

The leaves of the old oak shone translucently pale against the sun.

Do you want more reading from the Turku region? Subscribe to the HS Turku newsletter from here.