HS Turku “Now we are at the bottom” – Residents talk about a service house in Turku, where some already reduce their water intake so that they do not have to ask for a toilet

Even the effective supervision of the authorities has not stopped the constant abuses in Validia, which provides housing services for the disabled, say the residents and employees interviewed by Helsingin Sanomat.

“Situation is completely absurd, ”describes a former employee of Turku Validia House.

He resigned from his job early in the year, after nearly a ten-year career. He says he could no longer stand the constant shortage of staff and poor management.

“Guests do not get food or medicine and do not have access to the toilet or shower.”

According to him, the safety of patients is endangered on a daily basis.

Validia, owned by the Association of the Disabled, offers housing services for the severely disabled in several of its service homes throughout Finland. Helsingin Sanomat has interviewed the employees and residents of the Turku unit. Nearly ten interviews were conducted. HS does not reveal the identities of the interviewees. Interviewees fear that criticism could affect their employment or caring relationship.

All interviewees report that long-standing understaffing has led to serious negligence.

“There are so few people that you won’t even have time to do the morning wash round. Not everyone even gets out of bed in the mornings. I know that some residents have reduced their water consumption so that they don’t have to ask to be exported to the toilet because no one has time to help, ”the resigned woman says.

Another woman, still working at Validia, says that at least a couple of times the resident who is immobile has forgotten about the toilet for hours.

Similar problems arise in several interviews. The main reason for the problems is the shortage of workers. According to employees, it is common for only half of the employees required for caregiver sizing to have morning shifts, for example. On bad days, strength can be less than this.

Validia is have been in the headlines before. Turun Sanomat reported a staff shortage in the Turku unit in 2016. At that time, Validia said it was hiring additional staff. The complaints did not end. In 2019, the Social and Health Care Licensing and Supervision Agency Valvira said that it had received several complaints from Validia since 2017.

Based on the inspections, Valvira found that several of Validia’s units had been found to have “customer safety hazards”. In October 2020, Valvira stated that despite calls, Validia had not adequately remedied its operations. The Agency started a validation period for Validia.

“At that time, shortcomings were found in self-monitoring, for example. But the units were also understaffed. In addition, the roles of those in charge were partly vaguely defined. There were shortcomings in the supply of medicines, as well as in the job descriptions of the support staff, ”says Valvira’s Sote Division Group Manager. Kirsti Tolonen.

Valvira continued its oversight until it was decided in early December. At the time, Valvira stated in its final report that Validia had started to improve its operations, but that further development was needed.

Valvira’s supervisory period after the end, Validia announced her new strategy. It wants to “make Finland the best country in the world for the disabled”.

Some employees and residents believe that the supervision period did not bring any improvements to the practical work. According to them, the problems have been complained to the authorities even after the end of the inspection.

This is confirmed by the Chief Inspector of the Regional State Administrative Agency of Southwest Finland (AVI) Terhi Tanner. According to him, avi started the supervision of Validia House in Turku already in December, only a couple of weeks after the end of Valvira’s supervision period. The action is pending, so Tanner cannot comment further.

Residents and workers have lost faith that regulatory oversight will bring real improvement.

“The situation has not improved. I wonder what position the supervisory authorities have. No one can say that they do not know what the situation is here, ”says an employee who has been in the house for a long time.

Some say things were better during the surveillance period but began to deteriorate rapidly earlier this year.

“It simply came to our notice then. There has never been so little staff as there is now. As soon as Valvira’s research was not carried out here, the situation went down like a cow’s tail, ”describes a long-term resident.

He says he had to “fight” for access to the shower. According to the treatment program, she should be helped in the shower twice a week, but at least a second time is often not realized.

Another resident describes the current shortage of workers as a “base quote”. At worst, he says he waited until the afternoon that nurses would help him get out of bed.

According to one caregiver, residents are missing out on meals in a hurry.

“Sometimes it happens that a resident eats dinner at 5pm, and the next time he gets food the next day at 11am,” the nurse says.

According to him, sometimes residents are fed in bed because there are no caregivers on site to lift them into a wheelchair.

HS interviewed several employees and residents of Validia’s unit in Turku.

Business Director of Validia Mari Sundberg says he recognizes some of the problems. He believes the problems have two root causes: a shortage of nurses across the country and a corona epidemic.

“Especially at the beginning of the year, the omicron variant pretty much pulled us off the ground in terms of staff. We were able to protect the residents perfectly. They had very few infections. Instead, there was a lot of staff out there due to illness and quarantine. ”

He denies that customers were left behind.

“In April, for example, we have generated 99.3 percent of all service transactions within the normal waiting period, meaning there have been no major delays. But, of course, if staff have to be absent due to illness, substitutes are usually only available for evening shifts, for example. ”

According to Sundberg, tasks have to be prioritized if there are a lot of staff absent. For example, medication drives access to the shower. However, according to him, the spraying has not been canceled but postponed. This is in stark contrast to what Turku staff and residents have said.

To answer the question about the adequacy of nurses, Sundberg spells out his words. According to him, licensed caregiver sizing “is usually achieved in the plans”. That means there is enough people on the roster. He does not evaluate the implementation, but emphasizes that “the direction has been good” in Turku.

" The long-term resident emphasizes that employees do their best. There are rarely enough of them.

According to Sundberg Validia has recently invested particularly in leadership development. In the next few days, the company will start an additional year-long training for supervisors. In addition, support service work has been reorganized in Turku and a new shift master system has been introduced. Its purpose is to ensure that the caregiver does not have to answer the emergency telephone while at the client’s place.

“And a project worker was hired to mentor the apprentices until the end of the year,” Sundberg lists.

In addition to the shortage of nurses, Valvira paid special attention to Validia’s self-monitoring. Validia Quality Director Riikka Haahtela Validia now says that Validia has implemented an online feedback channel where anyone can report abuse. The employees’ own feedback channel is scheduled to open in the near future.

The question arises as to why action is being taken only now, even though the authorities have been concerned about the situation in Validia for years.

Haahtela and Sundberg emphasize that high labor turnover is a problem that affects the entire care sector. According to them, Validia treats challenging patients and the work is by no means easy. However, many reforms seek to improve staff retention.

Haahtela says that Validia has also hired 50 nurses from the Philippines. They will arrive in Finland next autumn. A significant part of them will be located in Turku. Some residents say that Validia is already used to international workers.

“We have caregivers from at least Nepal, Vietnam, Syria, Iraq, Kosovo, Estonia, Sweden and Thailand,” one long-term resident lists and emphasizes that employees do their best. There are rarely enough of them.

