HS Turku | Now the nursing staff is talking – Errors will increase

The probability of treatment errors increases in a hurry and, for example, during emergency hours. The possibility of errors also increases if healthcare professionals work when they are tired or the working hours are long.

Treatment errors the probability increases in a hurry, during on-call hours and in situations where staffing is incorrect.

This is what the chairman of the Turku doctors’ association, a specialist in children’s neurology, says Harri Arikka.

According to Arika, staffing is not necessarily wrong not only because there is a shortage of healthcare professionals, but also because the working professionals have unforeseen absences, such as sick leave.

Treatment errors are human errors. The possibility of mistakes also increases if the work is done while tired or the working hours are long.

“In health care units, where you work regularly from eight to four, there are fewer near misses and medical errors than in units that are on duty in the evening and at night,” says Arikka.

According to the Patient Insurance Center, compensable patient injuries are mostly related to surgery and anesthesia procedures, as well as injuries that occurred in connection with clinical research or treatment procedures.

The costs incurred by the patient insurance system in 2022 totaled 41 million euros.

HS said on Wednesday Akistawho had to die in the hospital when the doctor did not agree to come at night.

Finland nurse specialist Liisa Karhen according to it, it cannot be ruled out that the shortage of personnel and the increase in treatment backlogs would affect the increase in treatment errors.

“The safety and quality of nursing work depend on how adequate the resources and skill level are in nursing work,” says Karhe.

He adds that in a hurry and in hectic situations, the possibility of mistakes increases.

According to Karhe, there are more treatment error notifications, reminders and complaints these days, among other reasons, because customers’ and patients’ awareness of the feedback process has increased.

In many welfare areas, it has also been possible to report adverse and dangerous events by customers, patients and loved ones.

“A lot of work has been done in Finland for patient safety. The Customer and Patient Safety Center, together with welfare areas and private operators, has done a good job of developing customer and patient safety awareness and expertise.”

in Finland According to Arika, healthcare has a high moral standard: care errors are only very rarely caused by arrogance, laziness or deliberate carelessness.

However, Harri Arikka wants to state that the current shortage of healthcare personnel does not automatically lead to an increase in treatment errors. Self-monitoring of social security units, which is required in Finland, guarantees that there is an opportunity to learn from mistakes and they can be prevented.

Today, all near misses and treatment errors are recorded in the Haipro system, which was developed for reporting events that endanger patient and customer safety.

“In Finland, we report our own mistakes, and they are often not complaints from patients or loved ones,” explains Arikka.

He says that even seemingly minor near-misses and treatment errors are recorded.

Examples of minor and very minor harm could be incorrect information received by the patient in the mail or an error in giving the patient’s appointment time. All reported situations are addressed, and corrective measures are considered.

“Not a single near-miss situation or treatment error is swept under the carpet. There is no such culture in Finnish healthcare.”