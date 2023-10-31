HS Turku | Now a former politician who would like to keep the Lenin statue is speaking – “The old man had to intervene”

The Administrative Court of Turku considered that Mayor Minna Arve exceeded her authority when she decided to remove the bust of Lenin.

“Here in the matter, the old man had to intervene, when the younger ones don’t seem to follow the law and administrative rules”, says a Turku resident who appealed to the administrative court about the removal of Lenin’s statue Rauno Artesola.

Mayor of Turku Minna Arve (kok) decided the former ruler of Soviet Russia Vladimir Lenin about the removal of the bust in 2022. At the same time, the commemorative plaque on the wall of a nearby house was removed.

The bust was on display in the city center on Puolalanmäki.

On Monday of this week, the Turku Administrative Court considered that the mayor exceeded his authority in the matter.

“That’s exactly the decision I’ve been meaning all along. If the mayor is allowed to use the power that really belongs to the council, then it must be reversed,” says Artesola.

He is a former long-term member of the Turku City Council who left politics in 2012. Artesola represented the left-wing coalition.

VI Lenin’s statue has experienced hardships throughout its existence. In 2020, the bust was daubed with tar and feathers.

Artesola thinks that Lenin’s bust will not return to the public view of the city’s street scene.

“If we are realists, then of course what will happen here is that we return to the path of legality and from here [patsaan poistamisesta] a new decision is made. My opinion is not asked at that point, but the decision is made by those who have been elected to exercise power”, says Artesola.

What if he himself could decide the fate of the statue?

“I would move it indoors to a museum, where vandals can’t ruin the statue.”

Artesola think the statue should be on display because Lenin gave Finland independence.

And does Lenin’s statue belong in Turku when Russia is waging a war of aggression in Ukraine?

“Lenin has nothing to do with the war in Ukraine. These cannot be compared. Lenin has lived in history and died in 1924. The Ukrainian war is now going on in Europe. They have nothing to do with each other”, says Artesola.

He is of the opinion that no statues should be removed.

“If we have public works of art that someone has given, they must always be left in place. Destroying public works of art is absolutely not allowed, no matter what a person thinks about the beauty or ugliness of the person or the statue.”

The bust of Lenin on Puolalanmäki was made by a Russian sculptor, an academician Mihail Anikusin. The statue is a gift from the city of Leningrad to Turku in 1977.

The bust belongs to the art collection of the city of Turku.