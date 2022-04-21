HS Turku “No contact” – Naantali has sold an age of 200 square meters of log houses, which may be “too personal”

In addition to the log house, the ex-musician who built the house has built all its furniture from thick wood. The special quality log building has been sold since 2020, and its price has halved along the way.

Naantalin On the shores of Lake Kirkymojärvi in ​​Rymättylä, there is a reasonably modest-looking log cabin, but the interior is surprising.

In addition to the fact that the interior surfaces of the log house are thick logs, all the furniture in the house is mainly made of logs. This is a real dream home for kelophans.

Kelotalo went on sale already in 2020, when it was sold for EUR 1.75 million. The living area is 218 square meters. However, no deals were made at that price. Nowadays, the price of the house has plummeted and is currently being sold for example Shortcut already about half of the initial price request, ie EUR 895 000.

Rymättylä’s log house does not yet reveal its secrets from the outside.

Items real estate agent for Bo LKV Daniele Rogazione says that the property has been on sale at Bo for about ten months now, but the reduced price has not attracted real buyers either.

“No contacts have been received for the entire ten months.”

According to the broker, the sluggish interest signals that the house is perceived as too personal. In addition, it is located by the lake, not by the sea.

The log cabin, which was completed in 2016, hides 500 fixed cubic meters of northern Russian logs. Logs from Russia have traveled to Kemijärvi, Finland, where they have been carved by hand. Since then, they have been transported to Naantali by seven full-trailer trucks.

Talon The man of the Finnish pensioner couple who built it is not content with just a log-shaped outer shell, but he has also made all the furniture in the house from the dining table and chairs to the bed, desk, kitchen and toilet cabinets, lamps and sofas.

For example, the eight sturdy chairs in the dining table are made of split logs.

The bedroom’s bed, desk, chair and floors are the result of persevering.

Real estate agent Daniele Rogazione says that massive logs have been imported from Russia because such large ones are not easily available in Finland.

According to the house’s introductory pictures, there is not a single piece of furniture in the house that would have been purchased from a regular furniture store.

The broker says the man who built the house is a retired musician who has conceived the house from start to finish.

“He’s a craftsman and a visionary who comes up with really special stuff. Everything inside the house is designed by him. ”

Talon the couple who built it says on the website of the house they have named Villa-Marma that about 16,000 hours of work have been done in front of the house, which required a lot of handicraft. It took three men three months to erect a log frame alone.

“The house is for sale with the equipment and furniture shown in the pictures. Ikea’s style wouldn’t seem to fit, nor would the white curtains, ”they write on the website.

The bathroom is located in the middle of the log cabin.

The utility room also has a wooden atmosphere.

The couple characterizes in the same writing that the building is not a family home but rather a luxury villa for an adult couple.

The broker believes that a € 100,000 interior renovation on the site would make it a lousy project for anyone.

“The frame of the house is really gorgeous. There is still a decent bathroom to be built there and possibly more to do, such as increasing the number of rooms by building a full-height loft. ”

The log kitchen has got wooden cupboards and counter tops.

Rogazione hopes that the site will be blown away now that this year ‘s Housing Fair will be held in the same direction in Naantali.

The story of Kelotalo began in 2008, when sellers searched for a plot of land on which to build something that had not been seen before. One was found and the foundations on the site were laid in the spring of 2010. The house was finally inspected in 2016.

According to the broker, Kelotalo has been a long-term dream of the couple selling it, which has now come to an end.

“When one dream comes true, we move on to the next. Now is the time for them to give up the old and come up with new dreams. ”

