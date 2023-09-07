HS Turku | New information about the Turku puppy: An intoxicated man brought the puppy to the store, the police suspect theft

New information has emerged about the puppy recovered from the intoxicated man by the cashier of the store. Now the police suspect that it was stolen.

In Turku new information has emerged about the puppy recovered by the store cashier. According to the police, the dog was stolen and two people are suspected of the theft. The puppy has now been returned to its owner.

On Monday, the Southwestern Finland police were notified of an incident in which store staff drew attention to a puppy in the possession of an intoxicated man.

The staff persuaded the man to give up the puppy, and he agreed to give it to the staff.

The police made a decision to take possession of the dog, and in order to ensure the puppy’s well-being, the approximately four-week-old puppy was delivered to the animal shelter of the city of Turku in good health.

“The police began to investigate the case under the criminal headings of theft and animal welfare violation. The investigation revealed that the puppy had been stolen from its owner on Saturday, September 2,” says the head of the investigation, crime commissioner Tommi Kosunen in the police bulletin.

The police announced the events in message service X for the first time on Monday:

The owner of the dog himself contacted the police. After the ownership relationship was confirmed, the owner took the puppy back home on Wednesday.

The police have investigated the course of events, among other things, by interviewing those involved in the case. Based on interviews and surveillance camera recordings, two people have been interrogated in the case as suspects of crimes.

“In the investigation, the police are still trying to find out, among other things, how the dog’s well-being was taken care of after the seizure,” says Kosunen.