HS Turku | New cruise route announced: “Giant of the Baltic Sea” opens up to Finnish tourists in a completely new way

Finns the possibilities of traveling to Gotland, the largest island in the Baltic Sea, will improve from next spring. Next year, tourists will be able to get to Visby on Gotland also from Mariehamn on Åland.

CEO of Viking Line Jan Hanses says that according to the preliminary plans, the new route will operate regularly at least during the summer and holiday seasons and probably at other times as well. For example, in winter, Visby could possibly be reached with a reduced schedule on weekends.

The schedule matters will be clarified during the fall.

The new route is related to the cooperation news between Viking Line and Gotlandsbolaget announced on Tuesday. The shipping companies form a joint venture that offers cruises from Stockholm via Mariehamn to Visby.

Hanses says that it is still unclear at this stage how the schedules will be reconciled.

“It is possible that the passenger (coming from Turku or Helsinki) will have some kind of waiting time in Mariehamn, but we are still thinking about this.”

Bridge at the moment, Finns have traveled to Visbyhy most often either by plane, on their own boat, on a few of the special cruises that were offered, or especially via Sweden in their own car.

One popular way has been to travel by Swedish ship to Stockholm and drive to Nynäshamn, which is about 60 kilometers away, from where the journey has continued by ferry to Visby.

The new Mariehamn route is intended to serve both cruise and route passengers in the future. However, you cannot bring your own car on the ship, because the passenger ship Birka Stockholm, which is starting to operate on the route, does not have parking spaces. The ship, completed in 2003, can accommodate 1,800 people and has 700 cabins.

Although the timetables, a more detailed route plan and even the duration of the journey between Mariehamn and Visby are still open, the aim is that the traveler can explore Visby during the day without necessarily staying in the city overnight.

“Of course, a passenger can stay in Visby for a longer period of time and then combine their trip with, for example, Gotland’s own ships,” says Viking Line’s information director Johanna Boijer-Svahnström.

Boijer-Svahnström according to Åland residents in particular are excited about the new route.

“This is good news for Åland. The natural route to another island has been enthusiastically received, because the islanders sympathize with each other.”

The largest island in the Baltic Sea, Gotland, which belongs to Sweden, is a popular tourist destination visited by almost a million tourists every year. The island’s capital is the old Hanseatic city of Visby, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Gotlandsbolaget bought M/S Birka Stockholm in March 2023 for a purchase price of EUR 38 million. 50 percent of the ship is now being sold to Viking Line for 19 million euros.

The completion of the deal – and with it the establishment of a new cooperation company and the start of Gotland cruises – still requires the approval of the Swedish Competition Authority.