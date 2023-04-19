HS Turku | Mosse Wallén talks about his encounter with the Russian consul in Åland – This is how civil servants and protesters live together

In Mariehamn, there is a tireless demonstration against the Russian war of aggression. Demonstrators who gather daily regularly run into the consular couple also on the streets of Mariehamn.

418. the demonstration in front of the Russian consulate in Mariehamn on Monday went like hundreds of times before.

At precisely 5 p.m., a group of Åland citizens gathered in front of the Russian consulate to demonstrate against Russia’s war of aggression. First, Ukraine was shouted in unison five times in a row. Then there was a minute’s silence for the victims of the war, followed by a joint singing of the European anthem in Swedish.

A diverse group of Åland residents have demonstrated every day since the start of the war at the consulate, which oversees the implementation of the demilitarization of Åland.

“Today there were 24 of us here to demonstrate, often the number is between 30 and 40. We have been here every single day since the start of the war, some of the group less frequently, some daily,” says the protester Mosse Wallé.

The sign Wallén is holding tells the murderer to leave Ukraine. On the other side, there is an order: Putin, go home.

By Wednesday, 419 demonstrations had already been held.

Wallén’s and two other protesters, Kaveh Baharin and Kurre Åkerholmin according to the consular couple is still present in Mariehamn. Wallén last saw and greeted the consul only a few days ago.

“I have also cycled with them before. They were cycling like me. I walked up to them and told them that I am the guy who has been shouting there outside the consulate and showing my opinion.”

According to Wallén, the consul had listened to his case and then told him during his cycling holiday that he had done the same before.

“He said that when he was a young student in Russia, he even threw eggs and ink at the American embassy with other students.”

Trio says that he sees the consular couple every now and then. The last time they were seen was just recently doing spring gardening in the consulate yard.

“Basically, they are a really nice couple that you could very well invite to your home. The wife, in particular, has learned Swedish very well, you often see them, for example, at the grocery store in Kantarelli.”

Wallén emphasizes that the demonstrators treat the consular couple themselves in a friendly and humane manner.

“But the consul here represents a murderous state. We are showing our opinion here against the murderous state Russia and its military actions.”

Kaveh Bahar says that Russia’s war of aggression is such a serious issue that he is ready to protest as long as necessary.

“When the attack started on February 24, we gathered here already that afternoon. There were 262 of us then. We are ready to demonstrate here just as long as this war lasts.”

