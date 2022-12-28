HS Turku | Mosse Wallé and his friends made the gun a peace piece for the Russian consulate – Now he is suspected of a crime

According to Åland’s police, the gun used in the act cannot be found in the registers and is illegal. The work was exhibited in Mariehamn in front of the Russian consulate.

Åland the police have been investigating a case involving a piece of art made from a gun.

In the fall, a gun with a knot tied to the barrel was on display in the park in front of the Russian consulate in Mariehamn.

An Åland newspaper reported on the work and the related investigation New Åland.

The police seized the piece in October and said they were investigating the gun’s legality. According to the police, there were indications that the piece was built from a real gun with licensed parts.

The police stated that even though the gun itself cannot be used to shoot, it is not allowed to store parts of the gun in a public place that require a permit.

Bridge last week, the police announced that the preliminary investigation is complete and the case will proceed to prosecution. During the investigation, three people have been questioned as suspects of a firearm crime. According to the police, the seized weapon is a genuine and non-deactivated old-style weapon, which consists of genuine and licensed weapon parts.

The police say that the weapon in question requires a permit, but the weapon cannot be found in the registers.

“Therefore, it is a completely illegal weapon,” says the Åland police in Tuesday’s press release.

About the gun the finished work has been exhibited at the place along the Esplanade park street, which has been called Ukrainaplatsen this year. It is located near the Russian consulate, which oversees the demilitarization of Åland.

A group of people gather there every day to demonstrate against Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine.

HS reached out to a retired journalist who is active in Ukrainaplatsen of Mosse Wallén. He says that he is one of the suspects in the weapon artwork case. He denies having committed any crime.

Wallén says that the purpose of the piece made from the gun was to be a small peace sign. According to him, a group of activists from Ukrainaplatsen had originally hoped that a shopping center could have been moved to Puistokatu Anders Wiklöf The version of the Non-Violence artwork donated to Åland.

The original version of the work is at the UN main building in New York, but versions made of it, such as the work donated to Åland, can be found in different parts of the world. Wiklöf donated the work this year, when Åland’s self-government turned one hundred years old. The peace-symbolizing work in question shows a revolver with a knotted barrel.

“The matter was twisted and turned, but it didn’t work,” says Wallén.

According to him, the group finally received an “old gun” as a gift, which was used to make their own work. Wallén says that the metalsmith sawed off the gun’s barrel and replaced it with some kind of tube, because the gun’s barrel was not long enough to tie a knot.

Wallén does not want to say who the group got the gun from.

“It would only bring problems to it [aseen antajalle]”, says Wallén.

Wallé says that the work was in place for ten days, until the police took it away.

“They know that we stand there every day at five o’clock. They could have come and told us there is a problem here. It was boring that they picked it up at four. We got angry and reported to the police that the police had stolen the work,” says Wallén.

Regarding the investigation by the police, Wallén states that it has now been completed and the case will be forwarded to the prosecutor.

“Let’s see what the prosecutor does,” says Wallén.

According to his information, the weapon used in the piece was manufactured before Finland’s independence and is perhaps Russian.

“We told the police to test fire it to see if it is dangerous or not. Apparently the gun laws are so strict that they don’t allow almost anything. This piece may still be a weapon according to the law,” says Wallén.

According to him, the situation feels a bit childish.

“At the same time, a brutal war of aggression is going on in Ukraine.”