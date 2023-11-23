HS Turku | Minna Kauppila was walking along the shore of Aurajoki, when suddenly her legs gave out from under her – helpful people from Turku started pouring in

When Minna Kauppila slipped and broke her ankle on the Aurajoki beach on Sunday, the first concern was how the Milli dog was doing. The worry subsided when the dog was also treated in an ambulance.

From Turku Minna Kauppilan a peaceful Sunday evening took on a dark tone when he slipped on his evening run on the Aurajoki bank in Turku, fell to the ground and broke his ankle.

“It happened at Aurasilla. Due to the construction site on it, the light traffic lane goes down exceptionally low in front of the restaurant ships and it was really slippery on that downhill. The leg went under in a fraction of a second, all you could hear was a crunch.”

The events after that are a bit fuzzy in Kauppila’s mind, because he describes that he panicked. He most clearly remembers his own dog Milli’s panicking. It came out as a rant to strangers.–

Kauppila says that while lying in the cold ground, he suddenly felt lonely. Kauppila lives alone with her dog Milli, who she picked up from a kennel in Puerto Rico, Spain, ten years ago. The shopkeeper’s adult daughter lives in Norway.

But then it started happening. First, a man stopped by on his bicycle. He called the general emergency number, which promised to send an ambulance to the scene. After that, a woman who was jogging came by, then a couple.

“I don’t remember exactly what kind of people came to it. I was in shock and panic. Through that emotional state, people’s kindness and caring felt good. So many people stopped and asked if they could help somehow.”

Minna Kauppila took an elevator selfie for her daughter when she went for an evening run with her dog Milli on Sunday. Shortly after this, he collapsed.

The ambulance after arriving, an important question came up: What should be done for a panicked Milli dog? It was slippery and cold outside, the 8-kilogram dog started to get cold easily.

The paramedics told Kauppila that the dog cannot be taken to the emergency room. So he already had time to consider whether he should take the dog to a nearby empty house to wait.

Then he realized that it’s not a good idea to leave a panicked dog home alone, especially since he didn’t know how long the trip to the hospital would be.

“I was in a panic and somehow had the idea that I was just going to visit the hospital and would be able to return home in no time.”

Already lying on the stretcher, Kauppila called her friend who lives next door to see if she could take care of the dog during the hospital stay. A friend promised.

“The paramedics said that in their time there had never been a dog in an ambulance before. One of them was clearly dog ​​people. He calmed Mill down and got in touch with her.”

On the way to the hospital, the ambulance stopped at the bottom door of an apartment building in the city center, where Kauppila’s friend was already waiting.

“I was lying on the stretcher and didn’t see the situation, but I heard that Milli had actually jumped into the arms of a familiar nurse.

Milli dog’s daily runs run along the Aurajokiranta in Turku. Here, Milli is posing on top of the statue on the Aurajoki beach during her previous walk.

The plaster cast on Minna Kauppila’s leg now reminds us of slipping.

In the hospital The shopkeeper’s ankle was found to be broken. The leg was amputated and plastered. Kauppila got home on Tuesday. Milli’s dog is still under treatment, because Kauppila is unable to walk the dog three times a day with her broken leg and canes.

Now he has arranged things so that the dog can come home on Friday of this week. Kauppila’s other friend moves in with him and jogs Mill for the next few weeks.

Kauppila says that she is extremely grateful to all the people who were involved in the situation, including helpers, paramedics, the hospital’s nursing staff and her friends. Sharing good things and saying thanks is important to him.

“I also have hard things behind me in life, just like we all have all kinds of things. For my part, I’ve learned that in order to get through tough things, you have to try to find something positive out of them. This accident came at the worst possible time for many reasons, but it’s warm to see people caring. Also, I’m glad I didn’t hit my head when I fell.”