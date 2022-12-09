HS Turku | Millions bill to the state for the oil spill from the cruise ship – The criminal process may collapse due to the corona virus

The prosecutor demands a sentence for two Italian sailors for the oil spill on the Finnish sea border three years ago. However, thanks to Corona, the accused may remain unconvicted.

An Italian cruise ship the master and chief engineer are accused of grossly damaging the environment in Finnish waters. The oil spill that took place in June 2019 cost the Finnish government nearly a million euros for the cleanup operation.

The Helsinki district court heard the case in December. The prosecutor demands a significant fine for the Italian sailors.

The suspected crime is related to the oil accident that happened in front of the Lion of Finland lighthouse, from which was reported widely during the event. Four oil spill vessels cleaned up more than ten kilometers of oil slick that had formed in the open sea during the day trade.

Special Prosecutor Heidi Nummelan according to the Italian ship SPL Princess Anastasia, at least nine cubic meters of heavy fuel oil were released into the sea while it was on its way from Stockholm to Helsinki. According to the indictment, the environmental crime took place on the orders of the master and the engineer, or at least they did not prevent it.

According to Nummela, there had probably been some kind of oil spill on the ship. As a result, it was decided to release the oil into the sea. Both defendants have denied the crime.

Nummela says that the crime was traced with the help of a European satellite observation system. The Coast Guard of Western Finland visited from the air to verify the sighting. After that, the authorities use weather and route maps to investigate which ship the emission could have originated from. The most likely culprit turned out to be a cruise ship sailing under the Italian flag in the Baltic Sea. Laboratory tests confirmed that the oil came from this very ship.

Helsinki District Court is scheduled to give his decision in the criminal case next week. The damage compensation case pursued by the Finnish state will be dealt with separately. In a criminal case, the court must first decide whether the master and the engineer officer can be charged at all or whether the crime has expired.

According to Nummela, the global corona pandemic significantly slowed down the processing of the crime. The legal process was launched in spring 2020.

“I remember when I was going to a conference in Turku in March and I asked my supervisor if I dare to go. In the same or the following week, the whole world shut down,” Nummela recalls.

The international nature of the matter caused its own delays. In a normal situation, a Finnish investigator would have gone to Italy to conduct the interrogations, but due to the corona virus, they had to rely on official help. Finally, at the beginning of this year, the investigation was completed and subpoenas were sent to the accused.

However, due to a possible format error, the challenges had to be recorded and submitted again. In the meantime, three years had passed since the crime, which is also the statute of limitations for the crime.

Princess Anastasia is the sister ship of the pictured Viking Mariella.

In the summer of 2019 SPL Princess Anastasia made cruises in the Baltic Sea visiting Helsinki, St. Petersburg, Stockholm and Tallinn.

The ship is the former Viking Line’s M/S Olympia, which was completed in 1986 at the Turku shipyard. It operated between Helsinki and Stockholm in the 1980s and 1990s. The ship is the sister ship of the former Viking Mariella.

Today, the vessel is operated by the Italian shipping company Moby. The year 2019 was a very lucky year for the ship, because in November it ran aground In front of Stockholm.

In the spring of 2020, it was leased to Murmansk, Russia, as a quarantine ship for corona patients. The ship is currently in Italy.

