HS Turku | Meyer’s shipyard industrial espionage trial begins – Dead man on the accused’s bench

According to the prosecutor, a man who worked for Meyer, who is already dead, stole business secrets and used them in his own business. HS follows the trial on the spot.

Real Finland The main hearing in the Meyer Turku industrial espionage case begins today in the district court.

According to the prosecutor, a man who worked for the company stole the company’s trade secrets and used them in his own business. The charges concern copyright infringement, breach of business secrets and corporate espionage.

The accused worked at Meyer until the end of 2017. After this, he founded his own consulting company, which did work for a Chinese shipbuilding company.

Last summer, the district court organized a preparatory session in the case, when the charges became public.

“(The defendant’s company) has received an unjustified benefit from the shipbuilding know-how and experience accumulated by Meyer and Meyer Werft over many years,” the indictment said.

The right the accused man has since died, so the trial is now about the claims against his estate and the company he owned at the time.

Meyer demands compensation from the defendants in accordance with the Trade Secrets Act and the Copyright Act or, alternatively, a return of interest of five million euros and damages of 95,000 euros. Most of the claims are directed at the company the man owned at the time, and for 365,000 euros, the estate is jointly and severally liable.

The defendants have denied the claims.

The man had admitted that he had copied the files mentioned in the indictment. However, he denied the charges and that he had used or tried to use the files in any way.

Several days have been reserved for the district hearing until the end of May.