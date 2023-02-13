HS Turku | “Metelikeskus” – Sirpa Kumlander opposes the Aurajoki floating spa to the core

According to the city, the district association’s complaint is unfounded. According to it, the services of the cultural river ferry planned for Aurajoki would provide approximately 40 jobs, and the annual number of visitors is estimated to be 300,000–400,000 people.

Ruining the cultural landscapecan cause noise problems, can lead to dangerous situations.

This is how you can summarize what the district association thinks about the cultural river raft planned for Turku’s Aurajoki.

HS told about the cultural river raft at the end of last year. In November, the city council approved a site plan change that enables the construction of a cultural river ferry on the Aurajoki. The floating ferry would have swimming pools and cultural and restaurant services.

The Martinrantaseura opposes the plans so fiercely that they appealed the cultural river ferry to the administrative court of Turku.

“We appreciate the cultural landscape and the free-flowing Aurajoki. We didn’t want Aurajoki to become an entertainment center in the first place,” says the chairman of the association Shirpa Kumlander.

The city is of the opinion that the association’s complaint is unfounded and should be rejected. The administrative court will issue a decision on the matter later.

Information about the cultural river raft according to the association, came to it in its time like “lightning from a clear sky”.

“It was a big deal in the newspaper that it was decided to build something like this here. We had no idea that this was even being planned. It felt really wild to us from the beginning,” says Kumlander.

In Kumlander’s opinion, Aurajoki is an important part of the national landscape, and a cultural river ferry would spoil the whole.

“When it gets so huge, it ruins the whole landscape. The Wäinö Aaltonen museum is completely lost behind there if you look from the opposite shore,” he says.

According to the plans, the river ferry could be 120 meters long and 20 meters wide.

Kumlander has not experienced restaurant ships causing disturbing noise. He thinks that a lot of people would come to the cultural river raft, which could cause disorderly behavior and mecca.

“Our people are, of course, an older group. Younger people feel that it’s nice to have speed and sound and music, but it shouldn’t be everywhere. I think there would be enough opportunities here,” says Kumlander.

According to the association, the cultural river ferry could also cause problems for water traffic on the river. In addition, the association is concerned that the ferry will allow dangerous situations if drunk people hang out near the water.

Kumlander believes that the cultural river ferry is downright unnecessary because there are so many other places in Turku where you can organize cultural events. He is referring to, for example, the Turku City Theater and the new music hall planned next to it.

In Kumlander’s opinion, temporary outdoor events are a separate issue.

“If there will be a continuous noise center, the people of our association will feel that it is a negative thing,” he states.

The association’s complaint states that the deterioration of the living environment would affect a large number of Turku residents, while the number of people benefiting from the plate would be quite small.

In the city’s papers, the picture is quite different. According to the city, the services of the cultural river ferry would provide approximately 40 jobs, and in addition to this, additional personnel would be needed during the events. The city estimates the ferry’s annual number of visitors to be 300,000–400,000 people.

Kumlander does not live in the immediate vicinity of the place.

“I don’t think of it that way personally. It would really upset me if it did. I understand that young people think differently, and don’t necessarily appreciate things like me or our association.”

He says that he would oppose the ferry even if he lived on the other side of Turku.

“I honestly think not to that place, even if it’s not in our area. It’s not just that. I would have this opinion even if I lived in Varissuo, for example. I think Aurajoki is such a central part of Turku.”