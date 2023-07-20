HS Turku | Merchants are now renouncing the game machines – Veikkaus: “It has affected our business”

Playing slot machines has decreased significantly in recent years. According to Veikkaus, the reason is the responsibility reforms.

From Turku dealer Hannu Aaltonen removed the gaming machines from his store due to little use, and he’s not the only one. Channel and sales director of Veikkaus Jari Heino says that during 2023, around 20 merchants have decided to remove gaming machines from their premises.

Merchants have justified the abandonment of gaming machines mainly by the decrease in gaming.

Playing slot machines has decreased significantly in recent years. In 2019, the gaming margin of slot machines located outside gaming halls, i.e. scattered, was 550 million euros. Now it is around 125 million euros per year. Game margin refers to the amount of money that players have lost in the machines.

Mandatory identification has been required for gaming machines since the beginning of 2021.

A year After 2019, Veikkaus has implemented various responsibility-related measures, which Jari Heino clearly considers to be the biggest factor in the decrease in gambling.

The total number of gaming machines was reduced by half, and mandatory identification was introduced as well as player-specific loss limits and blocking. The maximum number of machines per slot was limited to four, and the opening hours were from nine in the morning to nine in the evening. Outside of opening hours, game ads no longer run on the screens of the machines.

“The gambling business is going through a big transition worldwide and it was inevitable that Veikkaus had to make a big responsibility reform. It has affected our business, but the change was necessary,” Heino states.

Slot machines are no longer the most significant cause of gambling problems.

“The problems have moved to online digital casino games, where there are numerous operators in addition to Veikkaus,” says Heino.

Veikkaus has 4,500 points of sale.

Government program According to the Finnish gambling system, they want to open it up to competition by the beginning of 2026 at the latest. Heino considers the transition to the license model a good thing.

“Everything, including online casinos and betting, would be brought under the same system, supervision and measures. We see this development as very good.”

According to Heino, in the exclusive system, additional regulation targeting only Veikkaus is no longer a viable solution.

“We have come to the point where there is no additional benefit, but it turns against itself,” says Heino.

With a guess there are slightly less than 9,000 scattered slot machines in 4,500 points of sale. According to Heino, the life cycle of gaming machines is not yet over, and he does not consider it a big trend for merchants to give up machines.

“Of course, the decrease in demand for slot machines has also affected the agents’ business negatively. We have received feedback on this from them and the trade groups.”

Veikkaus pays compensation to sales points, i.e. agents. Heino does not agree to reveal the details of the Agent Agreement.

“We don’t publish exact percentages, but it gives a direction that the total commissions for the sale of slot machines are around 20 million euros per year.”

That means on average about 4,400 euros per year per sales point.

Heino says that according to Veikkaus’ policy, the agent’s business must be profitable without gambling.

Group lotto playing has decreased due to identification.

Identification became mandatory also for coupon games in May. The reform has clearly had a smaller impact on playing coupon games than on slot machines, Heino says.

Group playing has decreased more than other games, because nowadays all players have to identify themselves personally, for example when filling out a group lottery.

“However, we think it’s good that we were able to continue playing as a team,” says Heino.

According to Heino, most of the players have reacted to the reforms with understanding.

