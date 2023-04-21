HS Turku | Mayor Minna Arve was in the middle of an air alert in Ukraine – “Stopping”

The mayor of Turku, Minna Arve, visited the capital of Ukraine, Kyiv, this week. According to him, companies should start to tune in to cooperation already during the war, with the reconstruction of the country in mind.

Mayor of Turku Minna Arve (kok) visited the capital of Ukraine, Kyiv, from Tuesday to Thursday.

Arve participated in the cities and regions summit organized with the EU Committee of the Regions. According to the city, the summit was organized by the President of Ukraine to Volodymyr Zelensky at the instigation of. A member of the Turku City Council also participated in the meeting Niina Ratilainen (green).

Arve was in a country at war for two days. One night in Kiev there was an air raid alert, during which you had to go to the bomb shelter of the hotel.

“Yes, it’s quite arresting when you hear that air alarm sound and realize what it is,” says Arve.

According to the mayor, the alarm lasted about three minutes.

In addition to the people of Turku, the mayor of Lahti from Finland participated in the summit Pekka Timonen and Deputy Mayor of Tampere Aleksi Jäntti.

A scar says that a lot of help will be needed in the reconstruction of Ukraine.

“In many ways, it is a huge task that needs to be started now. You can’t start waiting for the war to be over when we don’t really know, because it actually is over,” says Arve.

“Companies’ networks should already start building in the direction of Ukraine.”

According to him, twin city networks, for example, can be one way of working between cities. Turku has a sister city in Ukraine, Kharkiv.

According to Arve, expert help could be offered from Finland.

“We have a lot of urban planning expertise, infrastructure installation expertise. For example, we in Turku have world-class water expertise, whether we’re talking about wastewater treatment or making clean water.”

Arve’s party also visited Butša, which became a symbol of Russia’s brutal warfare last spring. Russian soldiers killed hundreds of Ukrainian civilians in the city. Russia has denied its involvement in the atrocities.

“In every place, the local municipal manager or mayor was talking about the kind of damage the Russian attack, ammunition and missiles, have caused on the one hand to buildings and the environment, but also to people during the occupation,” says Arve.

In Butša, they went to see a photo exhibition, which was compiled from pictures from the Reuters news agency. The photos were taken when a mass grave was found in Butša.

“We also visited the mass grave memorial and participated in the memorial ceremony. It was a very arresting experience,” says Arve.

Arve says he has seen, among other things, houses with missing pieces. He also saw Banksy’s famous mural.

“There was one of Banksy’s works, drawn on one of the ruins of the residential area. What has been going around on social media – the kind of little girl who throws a big man to the canvas with a judo grip,” says Arve.

Professor Oleksandr Molodid studied Banksy's mural at the ruins of Borodyanka with his assistant last December.

Arve says that the trip will definitely have to be digested. The most arresting moment for him was at the train station on the Polish side, where there was a dormitory for refugees from the Ukrainian side. Small children were also seen sleeping.

“That’s when I really stopped in front of how cruel and real war is. It’s not just something you read on the news, it’s real human suffering, sadness, worry, pain and destruction.”

