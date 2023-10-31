HS Turku | Mayor Arve had no authority to remove Lenin’s statue from Turku’s public image, the court decided

A town resident complained about the mayor’s decision to move the statue away from Turku Art Museum. The administrative court overturned the mayor’s decision.

Turku mayor Minna Arve (kok) exceeded its authority when deciding Vladimir Lenin regarding the removal of the statue and commemorative plaque from the city center in the spring of 2022, the Turku Administrative Court ruled.

The administrative court ordered the cancellation of the mayor’s decision to remove the statue, as well as the city government’s decision to cancel the rectification claim. The Administrative Court gave its decision on Monday.

In April 2022, Mayor Arve decided to remove the Lenin bust and commemorative plaque displayed on Puolalanmäki in the center of Turku from the cityscape. They belong to the art collection of the city of Turku. A couple of months earlier in February, Russia had launched a war of aggression against Ukraine, which influenced the decision. Since then, statues of Lenin have been moved aside in other cities as well.

Townie complained last year about Arve’s decision to remove the statue from Puolalanmäki. First, the citizen demanded the Turku City Council to correct the mayor’s decision, but the city council rejected the request for correction.

In the end, he appealed the decision to the administrative court and demanded that it be overturned. He justified the complaint, among other things, by the fact that according to the administrative rules of the city of Turku or the municipal law, the mayor did not have the authority to decide on the removal of the statue. In addition, the person who filed the complaint considered Arve to have been hindered when, later in May, Arve participated in the consideration of the rectification request regarding the statue decision at the city board meeting.

It appears from the administrative court’s decision that Arve justified its decision to remove the statue with its general authority. In addition, according to the city board’s statement, the mayor used the city’s power to speak in the statue decision, which the mayor had the right to do on behalf of the city board.

Administrative Court states in his decision that Arve was not prevented from handling the rectification claim, which was filed as a result of his decision. However, the Administrative Court assessed that according to Turku’s administrative rules or the municipal law, the mayor did not have the authority to decide on the removal of the statue.

In its decision, the Administrative Court assesses that neither the Municipal Act nor the Administrative Rules of Turku have separately conferred jurisdiction on any entity in a case like that.

“According to the municipal law, the council has general decision-making power, which exercises the municipality’s decision-making power in matters where the competence is not provided for in the law or transferred to another entity in the administrative rule,” the administrative court states in its decision.

According to administrative law, neither the city council nor the mayor had the authority to remove the statue from the street scene, so the mayor exceeded his authority. Because of this, the administrative court ordered the decisions to be annulled.

Office manager of Turku Tuomas Heikkinen guessed on monday Turku Sanomatthat the transfer of the statue will be brought to the city council again in November.