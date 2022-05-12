HS Turku Matti Ahrelma lost millions in real estate sales due to war – Now he talks about the “NATO effect” lurking in housing sales

A real estate expert warns that rejecting NATO membership would have negative long-term effects.

Last February real estate transaction consultant Matti Ahrelma completed ten million real estate transactions. The South African real estate investor had contacted the company represented by Ahrelman and stated that he wanted to invest in Finland. A suitable property had been found in a Finnish growth center.

The investor submitted his bid, which corresponded to the seller’s asking price. The deal was complete without detail. Then Russia invaded Ukraine.

“When the attack began on Thursday, a message came from South Africa on Saturday. The investor stated that their financier bank no longer wants to finance European properties, ”says Ahrelma.

Ahrelma runs the business unit of the multinational company Colliers in Finland. Colliers is focused on real estate investment and real estate services. Ahrelma works mainly in Turku and Helsinki. He does not want to specify more precisely where the target of the canceled trades is located. The business property is still unsold.

in Finland there is discussed so-called total security recently. Many believe that Finland’s possible NATO membership will also bring economic benefits. Ahrelma estimates that membership would return Finland to a pre-war level as an investment environment.

“If we go to NATO, the market will remain the same in terms of security policy. On the other hand, if NATO were not joined for some reason, it would have negative long-term effects on the national economy. “

Hypo’s chief economist Juhana Brotherus is on the same lines.

“I would say the sign of the impact of NATO membership is positive, but overall, the significance is quite limited,” he says.

Brotherus points out that although some investors have been intimidated by the Russian invasion, new investments have also been made in Finland during the war.

Hypo will publish its latest housing market review on Friday. According to preliminary data, the war will be reflected in the housing market as uncertainty.

Ahrelma says that the security issue is a completely new perspective in the Finnish real estate market, which has not had much to worry about before.

“No one has talked about that. This situation surprised the eyes. ”

According to Brotherus, the uncertainty of the housing trade is most visible in the summer cottage market.

“We do not yet have statistics on this, but I have heard of individual cases. If, for example, a Helsinki resident has previously headed to the shores of Lake Saimaa during his summer vacation, now he may be heading towards the Turku archipelago. ”

Ahrelma also sees the risks increase as you go east. He also currently considers the Turku archipelago attractive for holiday housing investment.

“With the war in Eastern Finland, one group of buyers, the Russians, has completely disappeared. And it happened to be a not so narrow group in terms of purchasing behavior. ”

Ahrelma reminds that the departure of the Russians will also indirectly affect the rest of the economy. In south-eastern Finland, for example, it is a big problem. If the Russians do not return, in addition to the real estate deal, everything else in the deal will suffer. NATO membership could calm the situation in this regard as well.

“NATO membership has hardly any negative significance for an individual Russian buyer. On the contrary, they too value stability and continuity. The bigger question then is whether there will be any disruption from Russia, for example in terms of access to the country. ”

According to Brotherus, a Finnish cottage owner can be satisfied with their investment. But it is not worth making sudden movements in Saimaa either.

“In five years, the situation may be different again, and hopefully it will be.”

