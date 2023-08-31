HS Turku | Matti Agge has seen the transformation of the Baltic Sea from crystal clear to cloudy and lush – “Poisons were drowned in sorrow”

In the early years, Matti Agge, who has been a professional fisherman in Turku’s inner archipelago for decades, used to shake sleds and garbage from his nets, now more slime and algae.

When Lives in Parais Matt Agge81, started fishing and selling his catch 65 years ago, the Baltic Sea could surprise.

Anything came out of the nets at any time: garden furniture, scrap, snowmobiles, treetops. The Baltic Sea was used as a free dumping ground, and in addition to sewage and garbage, many kinds of poisons and chemicals were also buried at the bottom.

According to Agge, fortunately things have moved on since those times. No more extra scrap comes up with the nets. According to Agge’s experience, the amount of plastic waste has also decreased in recent years. Much more has happened over the decades.

Matti Agge fishes in the inner parts of the Archipelago Sea, in the inner archipelago of Parainen. After retiring, he went from a part-time professional fisherman to a first-class professional fisherman, which he still does today. He mainly fishes with nets. There are nets in the sea from autumn to spring about a kilometer or a half.

Professional fisherman Matti Agge’s main game in the sheltered inner archipelago is a small open boat, from which he can easily try the nets every day. In the middle of the boat, he places the stakes for catching fish.

Checkmate Agge is one of the many who longs for the clear swimming waters of his childhood. A time when you could easily see to the bottom and bladderwort (kelp) formed large, clean growths.

“But slowly the water started to get cloudy. Along with the cloudy waters, walleye also found their way to these waters of mine, because walleye require grayer waters.”

Currently, the pike is the main catch of coastal fisherman Agge.

Cloudier waters are maintained, among other things, by torrential rains, which, especially outside the growing season, bring sediment and nutrients from the fields into the sea.

“From Paimionlahti there is sometimes a torrent that reaches here, 20 kilometers away. It’s just the kind of cloudy water you can see from there.”

With the eutrophication of the Baltic Sea, ruivikos have also quickly taken over the industry. Agge describes how in his youth the reeds of the reeds were gentle and few. Now the beautiful reeds are replaced by massive reedbeds.

“Exactly such stout and lush bushes with an enormously strong root system. These guys are moving at a fast pace, entire gaps between the islands have been overgrown.”

Strong ruovikos quickly take over the industry and even fill previously open positions.

On Tuesday, the sea was clayey brown and thick, and there was hardly any visibility deeper than the surface. The consistency was partly due to the heavy rains of the beginning of the week, says Matti Agge.

Agge lowers its net in the water in October and raises it in the spring. He goes to test the nets every day and cleans them against the sides of his boat at the same time.

“Nowadays, the nets get much more dirty than before, it’s related to the cloudiness of the water. The nets have to be poked and pounded properly. You have to have the hand movement of a kipaka aka and hit the nets quickly against the edge of the boat.”

Agge’s brother, a former professional fisherman himself, beats his nets with a badminton racket to get the slime-like impurity out of them. Cleaning the nets brings extra work for the fishermen. However, it is important for the nets to be bright and clean, because dirt makes the nets visible and makes the fish avoid them.

Over the decades, numerous new and alien species have been introduced into the Baltic Sea, some of which are harmful.

Agge says that at some point a large number of mud crabs got caught in the nets. Defined as a harmful alien species, the mud crab was found in the Archipelago Sea for the first time in 2009. Since then, the species has become very abundant.

“They don’t do much damage, but they have to be cut to pieces to get them out of the nets. Now there have been a little less of them than before.”

In nature and at sea, things happen in relation to others and everything affects everything. When one species increases, the other decreases. Agge says that there is one species of animal that affects not only the marine ecosystem, but also the profession of fishermen and thus the entire economy and culture.

It is a gray seal, i.e. a gray seal.

Matti Agge’s sister Seija Agge also fishes with nets. The siblings investigate Agge’s networks together.

Seals tearing fishing gear, eating fish from nets and scaring schools of fish away. According to Agge, it has affected fishing and fish catch more than any other single factor.

For example, due to the seals, pike catches have fallen to ten percent of what they used to be, and madefish catches to five percent.

“In March 2019, I noticed that there were pikes in the nets whose stomachs had been bitten open. The seal ate only the roe and some of the entrails from the fish. Since then, the pike catch has collapsed.”

The seal had already caused concern before. First, it drove schools of walleye into the shelters of reeds and reeds, where the seal did not go. There, another harmful alien species, the sea pox, firmly attached to the below-sea level parts of the reeds, damaged the gourds.

“In the past, their snouts were smooth and shiny, but after the arrival of the seals, the snouts of the seals have been scratched and worn by sea urchins.”

Agge says that his career would have ended if he hadn’t left his own fishing waters 15 years ago and taken fishing waters in front of the center of Paraine. There, the clatter of factories and heavy traffic kept the seals away from the traps.

“But I was depressed at the time to leave my own waters. However, I had seen the good times when there were no problems with seals.”

Agge says that the abundance of seals in fishing circles and the difficulty of practicing one’s profession has taken a toll.

“It uses all the emotions. There is a lot of anger and depression too. Some may have become alcoholic because of this. There has been no future view. I myself tell young fishermen that don’t invest big right away, try it first with a small investment. Then there will be no big disappointment.”

One network costs 80 euros, says Matti Agge. According to him, it is a big problem if the seals get to tear big holes in the nets.

in the Baltic Sea there have been gray seals for a long time and they have caused fishermen gray hair before. Agge remembers his grandfather who lived on the island of Koivisto in the eastern Gulf of Finland, who in 1908 was the village elder at the pier to receive the Russian emperor who arrived on a hunting trip.

“The emperor asked how the economy was going and how people were doing on the island. My grandfather replied that everything is fine, but the fishermen have a problem with seals.”

During the same trip, the emperor heard about the fishermen’s seal concern from others as well. A year later, in 1909, the emperor set a kill price for seals, which was used to regulate seal populations.

Seals have also been hunted too much over the years, and environmental toxins have affected the size of the population. Stock maintenance money was waived in 1976, when the seal population was small. Now it’s back in force.

According to Agge, if the soft fish that are easy for seals have decreased, the perch, for example, has even increased in the man’s fishing waters.

“Could it be that it has so many thorns that the seal doesn’t care about it.”

The condition of the Baltic Sea has gone from bad to worse, says fisherman Matti Agge.

Checkmate Agge says that based on his own experiences as a fisherman, he can say that the Baltic Sea and the entire Archipelago Sea is now a much more polluted and lush sea area than decades ago.

“I don’t know how to classify it any better. But we have been going in a worse direction all the time, unfortunately.”

Agge is convinced that fishing itself clearly improves the state of the Baltic Sea.

“It is the most cost-effective and efficient way to improve the state of the sea. Commercial fishing removes one hundred tons of phosphorus from the Archipelago Sea alone every year. When measures are taken on land, plaster or lime is applied, it becomes expensive.”