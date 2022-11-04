HS Turku | Markus Mattsson marveled at the shelves full of sparkling wine in Kharkiv – Then the Russian rockets hit

Markus Mattsson from Lithuania had to travel to his Ukrainian partner’s hometown in the middle of the war in Ukraine. He tells what everyday life looks like in run-down Kharkiv.

Mark Mattsson answers his phone on Thursday afternoon from a street cafe in the center of Kharkiv. In the background, you can hear the lively murmur of voices and the clinking of dishes. He says that he has just eaten a cherry cake and is drinking coffee with milk. The atmosphere is like in any big European city, except for a few small details.

“There is a dartboard hanging on the wall of the cafe with [Venäjän presidentti Vladimir] Putin’s face. The woman at the next table threw a couple of darts at Putin’s face just as she was leaving,” Mattsson laughs.

“Furthermore, photographs of the destroyed places have been brought here. People have drawn things on them that are missing from them. One of the pictures shows a house whose facade has collapsed and you can see inside the apartments. Someone has drawn there a woman taking a shower and a man doing his chores.”

An artist from Kharkiv has drawn a life destroyed by war in the image of a destroyed building.

Lithuanian Mattsson works as a psychologist and project manager. Last Monday, however, he found himself in Kharkiv, which is located in eastern Ukraine about a hundred kilometers from the front line of the war between Ukraine and Russia.

Mattsson’s partner is from Kharkiv. He unexpectedly had to return to his hometown to take care of family matters, and Mattsson wanted to leave to support his partner. He admits that traveling to the middle of the war was scary.

“But it would have scared me more to stay home. I wouldn’t have been able to sleep knowing my partner was here.”

There is no information about the return yet, but according to Mattsson, they want to leave as soon as possible.

“At the end of the day, we had to leave here on a pretty quick schedule, so there was no time to worry about things unnecessarily. The last few days I feverishly arranged work matters to make the trip a success. War was still quite an abstract thing then,” he describes.

Due to family reasons, Markus Mattsson had to travel to Kharkiv on an emergency call. He thanks his employer and his colleagues, who helped in organizing the necessary time off for an indefinite period.

Mattsson arrived with his spouse on Monday. Then the war took concrete form. Mattsson says that the sound of cannon fire can be clearly heard in the center of Kharkiv. In the core center, the windows of almost all buildings are scattered.

“Last night, we had just gone to bed when the air alert apps downloaded to our phones started screaming. We ran into the hallway of the apartment building. The locals have the so-called two-wall rule, which means that during an air raid you have to go to a place that is protected from the outside by at least two walls.”

Mattsson heard explosions, but the rockets flew into the neighboring district. In the morning, it became clear that the attack had destroyed the car repair shop. Three rockets had hit nearby, but no one was injured.

Only a few families with children can be seen in the playground.

At the latest in the morning, Mattsson understood how the residents of Kharkiv survive amid the horrors of war.

“Of course, we were out of our way, but we didn’t want to just stay where we were.”

Mattsson says that he and his partner went to spend the day in the city center park. There, at the same time, he saw, among other things, two wedding parties.

“We heard when the bride was talking to her friend on the phone. He said what better time [mennä naimisiin] like now.”

“In such conditions, a person should have a fight-or-flight reaction. But you can’t fight rockets. So the locals have decided not to care.”

Public shelter in the center of Kharkiv.

Mattsson says that, despite the war, everyday life goes on as normal on the surface. However, the formerly bustling city “resounds its emptiness”. Many have either gone abroad or evacuated within the country.

For example, the shortage is not visible in the stores’ selections. At the beginning of the week, Mattsson uploaded a picture of the local supermarket’s full sparkling wine shelf to Twitter.

According to the shift system that goes around the city, the electricity supply is cut off regularly for 4-5 hours. There used to be a shortage of fuel, but at the moment the distribution is fine.

“I’ve seen more empty shelves in Finland, when people are hoarding iodine or toilet paper or whatever,” Mattsson smiles.

The windows of the school in Harkova are covered with plywood. A bullet hole can be seen on the school’s nameplate.

After observing people on the streets, however, the psychologist has noted the real faces of those who meet them. Gallows humor has flourished in Ukraine throughout the war, but it does not hide the fact that war hardens a person.

“You can see from the faces that people here are much more serious.”

“My partner has now met a lot of his old friends and he always says, oh, how they have aged.”

In the streets, the windows of the buildings are covered with plywood sheets and the shop windows are darkened. According to Mattsson, it divides the city into two different worlds. A dark alternative reality prevails in the interior. There, for a moment at a time, the people of Kharkiv escape the reality of war.

In the cafes, you can freely choose specialty coffees and there are plenty of pastries. But immediately outside the front door there are bullet holes and signs of civil protection.

On Thursday evening, Markus Mattsson visited the church that was damaged in the bombings in March. He says that he noticed that many stopped there for a while to calm down.

