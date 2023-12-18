HS Turku | Marja Leskelä paid for herself a dream home with a small pension: Soon everything can be ruined

Energy company Ilmatar is planning a nearly hundred-hectare solar power plant in Onkijoenperä, Loimaa. That would mean destruction for Marja Leskelä's traditional landscape.

Energy company Ilmatar is planning a new solar power plant in Loimaa, this time in Onkijoenperä.

“It feels absolutely incredible,” says a local resident Marja Leskelä55.

He lives with his Finnish Lapland dog Lemmy in a front-line man's house, which would block the power plant from three directions. A road runs along the fourth side of the lot.

The widow is worried about how the power plant affects the value of her home, the surrounding nature and people's health.

He is against placing the power plant on arable land near the settlement.

“I'm not against solar power, but I don't accept wasting fields, because there is a limited amount of land suitable for fields. The panels are suitable for idle and idle land.”

Marja Leskelä likes the peace and nature of the area. Solar panels might go up next to his yard.

Ilmtar promotes the solar power plant plan also in the village of Haara, which is also located in Loimaa. The residents have appealed to the administrative court about the design requirement solution received by the power plant in the summer.

About 100,000 panels are coming to the field landscapes of the branch on 84 hectares. The area planned for Onkijoenpere is bigger. The panels are apparently coming to the vicinity of Leskelä's home in an area of ​​almost one hundred hectares. That means about 150,000 panels.

Ilmatar has admitted that it made a mistake in that the company did not inform the residents of Haara about the project early enough. Some of the residents of the area vehemently opposes the power project.

“A lesson has been learned from the branch. It won't happen again,” says Ilmattare's project developer Ansi Duktig.

A discussion event will be held on Monday for those living in the immediate vicinity of the Onkijoenperä power plant project area.

Ilmtar intends to submit the necessary permit applications for the construction of the Onkijoenperä power plant to the city of Loimaa during January. According to the company's preliminary estimates, construction could start next fall.

The power plant's annual production would be around 90 gigawatt hours.

According to Duktig, the reactions of the residents of the area have varied. Most of the residents have been contacted by phone. Letters have also been sent.

“You have to go to one, the old-fashioned way, behind the door. People have been surprised by the project but wanted to maintain the voice connection. The calls may have started with swearing, but ended in a constructive spirit.”

“ “It feels like all the work and saving I've done has been for nothing.”

Marja Leskelä received a call from Ilmattare's representative at the beginning of December.

“At first I thought it was an ordinary solar panel dealer. Then I realized that they are calling with the right thing. It seemed utopian that solar panels would be placed in these fields.”

According to the widow, it was difficult to take the call seriously because she couldn't believe what she heard. Later, he spoke with Ilmattare's representative on the phone again, when he had gathered his thoughts.

The calls awakened a feeling of despair in Leskelä.

“I had to leave working life in my thirties. I have paid for this house and renovations with my small pension. It feels like all the work and saving I've done has been for nothing.”

According to Leskelä, Ilmattare's representative brought up that the company could perhaps buy the property from him. However, the widow does not intend to leave her home.

Marja Leskelä is not going to give up her home, where she lives with her dog Lemmy.

Ilmattare Duktig says that buying real estate near the project area is one option.

“We haven't pushed it. Depending on how the discussions have progressed, we have said that this is one option. We don't want to evict people from their homes. It's not typical for us to redeem real estate.”

According to Duktig, the most important thing is to find ways in which the power plant would not disturb people's lives. Ilmatar has decided that the distance between the panels and residential buildings is at least 50 meters. According to Duktig, this can still be negotiated with the residents.

In addition, according to him, panel fields can be landscaped with trees and bushes.

The lease agreement for the land has already been concluded in Onkijoenperä. The lease period is 50 years. According to Duktig, the life cycle of a solar power plant is 40 years. The rest of the rental period is reserved for the permit process, construction and post-closure restoration of the power plant.

Air mattress there was also a third solar power project in Loimaa, but it was abandoned in the fall. It was in the Korve area, where there was no population. It was about the economic forest.

According to Duktig, the project was abandoned because an environmental impact assessment should have been carried out in the area and there were ecological connections in the forest area that should have been taken into account as well.

“We saw that there are better places,” says Duktig.

“It was a commercial forest that was not yet ready for cutting. The forest would have been cut down too early and it would not have looked very good in the carbon level calculations. In our projects, we want to minimize the effects on the region's biodiversity.”

Biodiversity means the diversity of nature.

“ “We go where we can.”

Branch and Onkijoenperä are arable areas surrounded by settlements.

“We go where we can. Everything starts from the landowner's willingness and the right kind of place for solar power production,” Duktig explains the location of the power projects.

According to him, it is partly a coincidence that the company has planned several power plants for Loimaa.

Duktig mentions that southwestern and southern Finland are good production areas for solar power, and the electricity grids have room for new production capacity.

“If we get a random trade in a good production area, we'll take it.”

The Onkijoenperä power plant project was reported earlier Loimaa Lehti.