HS Turku | Man fell to the floor and couldn’t help his wife – This all went wrong when an elderly couple broke into their home

Years before, the 76-year-old man who worked as his wife’s caregiver in Pöytyä was already worried about how his wife would fare if something happened to him.

Last in September, the police in Pöytä found an elderly couple starving in a terraced apartment. An 87-year-old woman was found dead and her 76-year-old husband incapacitated.

The couple had no close relatives. The man was his wife’s carer. She cooked daily, helped with dressing, washing and toileting, and changed diapers.

He regularly recorded the measurement values ​​related to the woman’s underlying disease in the diary. The accounting was open until Friday morning, August 26. The last entry was a little more unclear than the previous entries.

On Sunday, August 28, the man could not get up from the armchair by himself. He called home care and asked for help. The man said good-naturedly, have the home care workers heard of a caregiver who can’t get out of a chair by herself.

Two nurses from home care were sent to help the man up. The couple told them they haven’t eaten all day. The nurses make coffee and make sandwiches. Although the man previously couldn’t get up from the chair, now the couple moved around the apartment on their own, with the caregivers present.

There was expired food in the fridge, which the attendants threw away. Otherwise, the apartment was reasonably clean. However, the nurses assessed that the couple needed help.

The couple did not have an official home care client, so one of the caregivers sent a message to the municipality’s gerontologist and asked him to discuss the assessment of the need for services with the couple. Geronomi takes care of, among other things, the evaluation of the elderly’s need for services.

“Will you call them and agree when you can go,” the nurse wrote in the message.

The nurses did not arrange home care visits during the waiting period because, according to their assessment, they were not needed. In the evening, one of the family nurses still visited the couple to check on the situation. It was agreed that home care would also come the next day. The nurse wrote the matter in the home care office’s message book.

On Monday a home care nurse visits the couple’s door. No one opens, and the curtains are closed. The nurse calls the man’s phone twice. Nobody answers. He thinks the couple went to the store by car. There had been empty parking spaces in the carport of the townhouse property.

The nurse writes in the office notebook that she did not reach the couple.

That same morning, the geronomist has read the message sent by the local nurse about the assessment of the need for services. He interprets the need as non-urgent. Two days later, she asks for the man’s phone number from the municipality’s open service director, but does not call the man.

Geronomi will be on study leave for two days. The open service supervisor who gave the number acts as his deputy, but only handles urgent matters. The weekend is coming.

Next on monday the geronomi returns to work after the study leave and the weekend. It has been more than a week since anyone visited the couple. In the afternoon, the geronomi tries to call the man. No one answers, and Geronomi isn’t quite sure if the phone even rings.

He does not record the missed call in the couple’s records.

As of Tuesday, seven days have passed since the nurses’ request to assess the need for services. According to the Social Welfare Act, the evaluation must be done within seven business days.

On Wednesday morning, one of the caregivers who visited the couple returns from a round to work at the home care office. He asks how the couple is doing and calls the geronom. It turns out that no one has been able to contact them.

The family caregiver pair goes to the couple’s home. Again, no one opens, and the curtains are still closed. Mail has not been picked up for over a week. The nurses call their supervisor and then the emergency number.

The police enter the apartment with the neighbor’s master key. The man is found lying on the floor. His body is dehydrated, but he is conscious. The woman is also lying on the floor, but dead.

The man is unable to estimate how long they have been there. According to him, they had caught a bad flu.

Based on the serious damage caused by lying still, the man had to go to the floor first. The woman died because the man was unable to give her daily medication. It happened on Monday, that is, two days before the police came to the apartment.

SOUTHWEST FINLAND the police are investigating the case as failure to rescue. The preliminary investigation is still ongoing. Director of investigations Valtteri Kempin four home care representatives are suspected. According to him, as the preliminary investigation progresses, there will probably be more criminal charges. There may also be changes regarding the suspects.

The Accident Investigation Center Otkes also conducted an investigation into the case, the report of which the information in this article is based on. The man had to be hospitalized after the incident. Otkes could not hear him during the investigation due to his weakened condition.

According to Otkes, social services do not identify close relatives without the care responsibility of a family caregiver. Other risks related to the intervention of close relatives are also not necessarily identified.

The man had taken care of the woman full-time since 2016. Even then, he had been worried about who would take care of the woman if something happened to him.

The caregiver’s support decision did not mention the intervention of the next of kin. Monthly peer support meetings were defined as support. The man did not participate in them because he could not leave the woman alone.

Home care kept the couple active because they moved around by car. I assumed that riding together was because the woman needed constant supervision. The man practically had to carry this with him.

On the table the caregivers’ situation was monitored every year or one and a half years. Follow-up was either an on-site visit or just a phone call.

Pöytä’s basic security had also prohibited the home care workers from looking into the customer and patient information of people other than those in the customer relationship, so they had not dared to look into the couple’s health information.

Some of the home care workers had to stay on sick leave due to the workload caused by the event. According to Otkes, people sent threats to the municipality’s social and healthcare management.

Modified on 15.6. 11:15 a.m.: the number of suspects and preliminary investigation information have been clarified based on a recent police release.