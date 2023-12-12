HS Turku | Maksim Laitinen has a 40,000 euro student loan – The rise in interest rates forced him to rebuild his finances

More and more students and graduates find it difficult to cope with student loan repayment and loan interest.

From Turku Maksim Laitinen does almost a full week of work in addition to studies in order to cover student loan expenses and normal living expenses.

However, Laitinen feels that he is in a lucky position, even if working slows down his studies: he has got a job in his own field, and in addition, he gets support from his close friends to cope.