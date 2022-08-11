HS Turku | Liza, 13, and Nastiia, 12, are separated for the first time – the Ukrainian sisters fled to Finland in March and are now starting school in Finnish

Siblings Liza and Nastiia Šulika from Kyiv fled the Russian invasion of Finland in March. Now they are starting their first full school year in Salo. Ahead is getting used to teaching in Finnish. Big sister Liza also plans to continue distance learning with her old class just to be sure.

Siblings Liza Šulika13, and Nastiia Šulika, 12, throw their backpacks packed with school supplies on their backs in Salon Tupur in Varsinais-Suomi on Thursday morning. The fall semester starts in elementary schools specifically on August 11, also in many other locations, such as Helsinki, Kuopio, Pori and Mikkeli. For example, school work started in Kajaani and Kouvola already on Tuesday, and in Vaasa only next Monday.

Only five months ago, Liza and Nastiia Šulika packed in the same backpacks for their entire lives in Ukraine, when the family had to flee the advancing Russians from their home in the suburbs of Kyiv.

Liza and Nastiia Šulika arrived in Finland with their mother in March. The father of the family had to stay in Ukraine. Now the mother and the girls live temporarily with the mother’s sister Viktorija Tuchashvili in Salo. Tučašvili is the former captain of Salolainen LP Viest, who ended his long volleyball career last spring.

Liza and Nastiia Šulika had time to get to know the Finnish school for a few weeks already in the spring. However, now they have to be separated from each other for the first time. Liza Šulika starts the seventh grade in the center of Salo. Nastiia Šulika goes to the sixth grade at Armfelt school in Haliko, where the girls received preparatory education in the same group in the spring.

The Board of Education according to about 3,500 children and young people who fled Ukraine receive education in Finland. The vast majority, more than 3,000 of them, receive basic education or preparatory education.

There are the most Ukrainian students in Finland proper and Uusimaa. These provinces have received almost half of the young Ukrainian refugees.

Liza Šulika says that actually she should already be in the eighth grade and her little sister is starting the seventh grade. In Finland, they have to repeat one year. He’s not too sorry about it.

“When some familiar subjects are taught, it is easier to follow the teaching in Finnish,” says Liza Šulika in English.

He speaks English quite fluently. The younger Nastiia Šulika mostly settles for nodding next to her, although she clearly understands much of what is being said. The girls are a bit nervous about how language matters are handled at school.

The older sister says that in the spring they were assisted by a Ukrainian-speaking interpreter. However, Liza Šulika has understood from the adults’ comments that only a Finnish-speaking teacher will be responsible for teaching in the fall.

Liza (front) and Nastiia Šulika present the tasks they did at school in the spring. So far, teaching has focused on language learning and skill subjects.

Headmaster of Armfelt School Hannu Pölönen confirms that in the fall Ukrainian groups will be led by a Finnish-speaking teacher and instructor. According to Pölönen, most of the children will continue in preparatory education even in the fall. There, the main focus is on developing learning abilities before the actual basic education.

“We strive for a flexible transition, that is, the student can follow the teaching of his own age group in individual subjects, depending on how he learns the language,” says Pölönen.

“The goal is that only next autumn the students would attend school in a regular class and would also receive learning support in the Finnish language.”

“That is, if they are still here a year from now,” Pölönen reminds.

Nastiia Šulika is wearing socks that the father of the family sent from Ukraine. They read, following a children’s song, that “once upon a time a fighting goose lived at grandma’s house”. The children’s aunt explains that in the early stages of the war, Russia claimed that there are laboratories in Ukraine where animals are being trained as instruments of warfare. It gave birth to a national joke about fighting geese.

Children’s mother Lena Šulika says that the family has not yet made a decision whether they intend to stay in Finland for a longer period of time or even permanently. According to the mother and aunt, the children are waiting for the war to end soon. For parents, the future looks more uncertain.

“In conversations with my husband, the conversation always turns to whether we should stay or return,” says Lena Šulika, interpreted by her sister.

Due to the state of war, the father of the family is not allowed to leave the country. On the other hand, he hasn’t even been called to serve.

Liza Šulika bravely assures that she would like to study Finnish, even though she does not know if the family is staying in the country.

“When you learn new languages, it’s always useful in life,” he says.

Then he reveals that he plans to continue distance learning with his Ukrainian class anyway.

“I know it can be a bit heavy, but the Ukrainian school is my priority,” he says, making his mother and aunt raise their eyebrows.

Liza Šulika says that many of her friends have returned to Kyiv after the spring. He keeps in touch with his friends every day.

The same backpacks that the girls had on their backs when they arrived in Finland in the spring served as school bags.

He reluctantly agrees to compare schooling in Finland and in his home country. In Ukraine, school is said to be more serious.

“We have more responsibilities. In Finland, school is a bit more relaxed and fun.”

“More fun”, nods the little sister next to her.

For example, teaching home economics was a new and pleasant thing for the girls in the spring. They are excited to show pictures of the cakes they baked at school in the spring.

“In Ukraine, school emphasizes that if you don’t work hard at school, you will have a bad future. It is also said in Finland that going to school is important. But at the same time, we remind you that you always have the freedom to choose,” describes Liza Šulika.

Do you want to read more news from the Turku region? Subscribe to the HS Turku newsletter from here.