HS Turku | Linda Elmroos came across a huge herd of wild cats in the Turku archipelago – More than half had to be euthanized

Of the approximately seventy feral cats rescued from the Turku archipelago, barely half survived. Sometimes the cat feeder can be armed with a gun. Then you can’t help the cats, says Linda Elmroos, a volunteer worker at the animal protection association Dew.

In October On Friday the 13th, a person from Turku Linda Elmroos saw one of the saddest visions he had ever seen. At his feet was a herd of feral cats, their eyes inflamed and flabby and yellow-green snot oozing from their nostrils.

Some of the cats were apathetic and listless. Elmroos describes that the outbuilding inhabited by cats had such a strong smell of cat urine that it stung behind the eyes and deep into the nostrils.

“The sight left me speechless. I couldn’t say anything other than no fuck, no fuck, no fuck, no fuck.”

Elmroos is a volunteer at Dewi, an animal protection association operating in the Turku region, which specializes in helping feral cat populations. Elmroos is responsible for the cat lures made by the association.

Last time, the volunteer members of the association had trapped thirty feral cats in the summer, but now the task was much bigger than this.

The four-month-old kitten’s flu had already had time to affect the cat’s breathing sounds. The puppy’s general condition was poor and it had to be euthanized immediately in the emergency room.

Helsinki In this story, Sanomat does not identify specific places to protect the welfare of the animals.

“Whenever such a population is reported, social media arouses anger towards people. This kind of offensive attitude and lynching causes a backlash to not want to report on these populations.”

Cat populations always have at least one feeder. Therefore, cats gather in a certain area and stay there as long as there is enough food.

“These feeders are usually people between the ages of 50 and 90. They are not necessarily animal abusers, but when they feed, they think they are taking care of the cats and doing good.”

Linda Elmroos says that when the volunteers could see 10-15 cats at the same time, they had a strong suspicion that there could be as many as 50-100 cats in total. The number turned out to be correct.

All the cats in this picture were so sick that they had to be put down.

Turku in the case of the archipelago, around seventy feral cats were found in the yard and outbuildings of one house. The two people who lived in the house had fed the cats with dry food and organic waste.

“The cheapest possible dry food, which consists mainly of grains and sugar. And then about bio-waste. The cats must be really hungry for them to agree to eat boiled potatoes, for example.”

For the cats, nesting places from, for example, cardboard boxes had also been set up in the outbuildings.

Dew’s volunteers had originally heard about the archipelago’s herd of cats from a control veterinarian.

“We have heard from the neighbors that the parents who lived in the house before had fed the cats, perhaps even their parents. The next generation has then always continued feeding.”

The size of the population may have been tried to be contained in the past. According to Elmroos, especially old people in rural areas have sometimes used to kill kittens by beating them, for example, on the stone foundations of houses.

“However, the current feeders themselves were not that active in reducing the number of cats.”

Volunteers Jonna Päivänsäde (left) and Hilla Lamminen are protected from mole fever and other pathogens. In the hand of Däisätä, there is a specially made ghost, with which cats that are not used to handling can be ghosted indoors.

This cat had already had bad flu symptoms, tooth decay and ear infections for a long time. The cat was euthanized.

Gone wild cat populations are completely dependent on the food they receive.

Because of the food they get, herds of cats often live in a very small area. Therefore, it may be possible that their existence is known only locally in the neighborhood and not, for example, more widely in the entire municipality.

“I would estimate that feral cat populations can be found in every municipality in Finland. They are very common.”

Currently, the association is aware of at least three feral cat populations in the Turku region that need help next.

In October on the weekend, Dewi’s volunteer employees toiled in the yard of a house in the Turku archipelago from morning to night for three days. Cats were caught, among other things, by hand, with specially prepared lures and by baiting.

Some of the cats were very sick and some looked fine at first glance. According to Elmroos, a closer examination revealed various ailments, from eye infections to ruptured eyes. Even without a separate search, a dozen adult dead cats were found at the place.

After the weekend, the traps were left in place. When the cat went into the trap, the game camera sent the pictures of it to the volunteers’ computers and the traps were quickly emptied.

So far, 67 cats have been caught in the yard area of ​​the archipelago, a few are still at large. Elmroos says that the trapping will only stop when all the cats have been caught.

39 of the cats have had to be euthanized.

Animal Protection Association volunteers Vilhelmiina Harittu (left) and Iitu Mikkonen clean the ears, Turki and trim the nails of a cat that has just come out of surgery, before the cat wakes up from anesthesia.

The eyes of the approximately four-week-old kitten were inflamed and sore. The puppy was named Mauno. In the beginning, its eyes were cleaned and medicated every three hours. Mauno has since recovered and is now, according to Linda Elmroos, “very playful” and has a good appetite.

The Mauno puppy, who suffered from a bad eye infection, had almost symptom-free eyes after more than two weeks of active treatment.

Elmroos says that the animal protection association’s helping work is based on cooperation with the breeders. For example, in the case of the Turku archipelago, the feeders were called in advance and told what the association’s intentions were. The breeders were also asked if there are any among the cats that they absolutely want to keep. The condition for this is that the cats are taken care of and they are also rendered infertile.

The two who fed the island cats thought about it for a while and then agreed on the phone that the association would arrive with traps.

“We always do this in cooperation with these feeders.”

This cat was first estimated to be only half a year old due to its small size and quick taming. At the vet, it was revealed that the cat was at least 1.5 years old and had already had kittens. The cat was named Pieta and is doing well today.

A litter of five kittens rescued from the cat population live in a foster home at Linda Elmroos’s. The cats are handed over to new homes at 16 weeks of age.

Always cooperation does not work and then the wild cat population cannot be helped.

“I know many populations whose trapping could not be started or whose trapping had to be stopped because the feeder was facing a gun.”

Cooperation with the control veterinarian has made the situation easier. When the authority has visited the site at least once, the farmers already have some kind of understanding that the situation cannot continue in the same way in their own yard.

The 28 surviving cats of the Turku archipelago’s cat population have now been placed in foster homes. The cats are rehabilitated, cut and vaccinated. If necessary, the cats’ teeth are also taken care of. The association receives the money for care activities mainly in the form of donations and membership fees.

A good home will be found later for fully rehabilitated cats.