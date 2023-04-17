HS Turku | Lauri Välimäki managed to be on the old-age pension for five years – Then the employer called and asked him back

Lauri Välimäki retired five years ago. A man living in Loimaa who will turn 70 this year received a special phone call in February. The former employer wanted to hire the man back to work.

Välimäki promised to consider the matter and negotiate with his wife.

Pemamek manufactures various welding robots and production automation solutions for heavy industry. The company’s operations have grown tremendously, and the number of personnel has grown by almost a hundred people per year. By the end of the year, the number of employees will already be over 400.

Staff manager Niina Nurmi says that Pemamek has received, among other things, large orders for the wind power industry.

Personnel manager Niina Nurmi says that orders are coming in and there is a need for employees now.

“For this reason, we have hired a lot of new installers for production, for example, and new employees start almost every week,” says Nurmi.

Orientation of new employees has usually been the responsibility of a mechanical fitter who has worked longer. In the current situation, older employees’ workloads have naturally increased.

“We started thinking about how new employees would get a high-quality and decent orientation,” says Nurmi.

In due course the skills of the craftsman profession were passed from the masters to apprentices and apprentices. Nurmi decided to ask the company’s former employees, who are already retired, to train the new installers.

“The idea was that these mentors would be at work only to teach new employees about the ways of the house and what we do,” says Nurmi.

Among other things, Nurmi called Lauri Välimäki at the beginning of the year. Välimäki decided to take the job offer.

During the first years of retirement, the man supported his own parents in their last years of life. The parents have died, so Välimäki now had the opportunity to try returning to working life.

Välimäki works with another mentor Timo Kärpän with a few days a week. Working days are usually about five hours long. The length has been suitable for Välimäki.

“I’ve been keeping fit and going for walks with my wife often enough,” says Välimäki.

Why are mentors needed at the factory? Have the new employees not received enough lessons at the vocational school?

Nurmi says that installers get basic lessons in vocational schools, but the work at Pemamek is so specialized that additional training is needed anyway. The company makes customized devices for customers, the design and construction of which can take several years.

Välimäki says that the new employees are motivated and enthusiastic.

“Some come straight from school, some are career changers. Valtaosa has the basic skills, but here we have to go through, for example, how to use a crane,” says Välimäki.

Samu Pettersson from Valkeakoski started working as a mechanical fitter at Pemamek about a month ago. He previously worked in a somewhat similar factory.

“However, this is such a unique job that it’s really good to have mentors for support. This is where you have to familiarize yourself with special tools and components that no one else comes across,” says Pettersson.

Mentor Välimäki managed to work at Pemamek for more than 20 years before retiring.

In addition to the professional skills and know-how gathered during a long working career, a mentor can also share the tacit knowledge that he learns over the years.

“That’s when we get to transfer at least a little bit to new employees,” says Nurmi.

Mentors work differently from younger installers. Whereas younger people prefer to communicate using mobile phones by texting, mentors handle things the old-fashioned way by talking.

“The mentors are extremely skilled in communication and know how to focus on what they are doing very precisely,” Nurmi praises.

The mentors have given tips on the best way to implement the work phases.

“The mentors create a people-friendly workplace, the kind of which are not taken for granted these days,” praises Samu Pettersson.

One important lesson that mentors share is about hustle.

“Recently graduated students need to learn that there is nothing to be done with work in a hurry. If you don’t know something, ask, and you’ll get advice,” says Pettersson.

