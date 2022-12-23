HS Turku | Large amounts of liquid are leaking from the roof of Turku Market Park, the rescue service is on the scene

The emergency department is conducting a damage prevention mission in Toripark, located in the center of Turku.

Linda Laine HS

12:13 | Updated 12:17 p.m

Turku A damage prevention mission is underway at Toripark.

Three units of the rescue service have been dispatched to the scene.

Based on the videos published on social media, large amounts of liquid have flowed down from Toripark’s roof. The more precise location of the leak is at one of Toripark’s gateways.

The news is updated.