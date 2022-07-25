HS Turku | Konsta Kallio-Mannila put one tick in the wrong box and didn’t get into university – Court: “Unfair”

After a months-long appeal process, Konsta Kallio-Mannila got a place to study at the University of Turku. The most surprising thing was that the Helsinki Administrative Court made the opposite decision.

Konsta Kallio-Mannila applied to university in the spring of last year with the dream of getting a master’s degree in psychology.

He had already completed psychology studies at an open university.

“My intention was to apply directly for a master’s degree in psychology in Helsinki. Because the test is the same in all different cases [kandidaatin tutkinto], I also applied to the undergraduate stages. To Helsinki, Turku, Tampere and Jyväskylä”, says Kallio-Mannila.

So Kallio-Mannila took one exam to apply to study at different universities. He says he studied hard for the exam.

“I’ve probably never studied as much before.”

About a month after the exam, the results came.

“The result was that I didn’t get in, but I was tied for the master’s application,” says Kallio-Mannila.

Konsta Kallio-Mannila applied to study psychology in spring 2021.

It turned out that Kallio-Mannila had lost in the mathematical task of equal score comparison, which had seemed to him the easiest of the exam. He began to wonder about the results and decided to order the test for himself.

“I had answered all the points of the assignment correctly,” says Kallio-Mannila.

In that one the task had several sub-tasks that were answered with numbers. In addition, the numbers had to be entered on an optical, i.e. machine-readable, form using the tick-to-box method.

“If you first answer, say, 0.84, then the numbers 0, 8 and 4 are ticked off the optical answer sheet. I had numerically answered all of them correctly, but one number from the first subtask had not been ticked,” says Kallio-Mannila.

He didn’t complain about that, because the technical error was “his own fault”.

However, the mistake was bigger than one could suddenly think. In the assignment, it was said that you won’t get full points for the subsequent subtasks if you answered the previous task incorrectly.

“But since all the other points were also ticked correctly, I should have gotten points for them.”

There were other tasks that Kallio-Mannila thought she had answered correctly, but she had not received points for them. He decided to file a rectification claim and thought that of course he would get in.

“I thought it was so clear, there was nothing open to interpretation,” he says.

However, he rejoiced too soon. All rectification claims were rejected.

“The next step [askel] of course it was to appeal to the administrative court”, says Kallio-Mannila.

He had to appeal each university’s decision to the administrative court of that region, so three appeals had to be made: to the administrative courts of Helsinki, Turku and Hämeenlinna.

“I made two appeals to Helsinki, because there I had applied for a master’s degree and a bachelor’s degree,” says Kallio-Mannila.

Process took several months. The Administrative Court of Turku resolved the case in March of this year so that Kallio-Mannila got a place to study.

The Administrative Court of Turku stated that the way the exams were checked should not have influenced the fact that the correct answers were interpreted as incorrect. The Administrative Court considered this unreasonable. According to the court, the answers were completely correct in the follow-up points of the check-the-box task. In addition, Kallio-Mannila received 2.7 more points for the second task based on the complaint.

At the beginning of June, a completely opposite decision arrived from the Helsinki administrative court. Kallio-Mannila therefore received two completely different solutions for exactly the same issue.

“It was perhaps the most surprising that the Helsinki Administrative Court rejected all demands.”

Lysti will also pay Kallio-Mannila: he says he received a bill for 260 euros from the Helsinki Administrative Court.

“Now that I won Turku, I won’t pay anything for it.”

In Hämeenlinna, Kallio-Mannila announced that there is no need to process the complaint, as she already got a place to study. According to him, there will apparently be no payment to him from the Hämeenlinna administrative court.

Kallio-Mannila could have had to pay several hundred euros in legal fees if his claim had been rejected in all in administrative rights.

Kallio-Mannila believes that everything was worth the effort, even though the process took almost a year. This year he didn’t have to study for the entrance exam at all and didn’t have to take the test.

In a way, he understands the university’s decision to reject the rectification request.

“It would be quite a big problem, what to do if, for example, 20 or 30 new people get in, when there are 50 starting places per university. Of course, they can’t take away the places they’ve already given.”

However, Kallio-Mannila does not accept the matter. He wonders why no responsibility is taken for mistakes.

“They can just be like oops, we screwed up, try again next year.”

He states that not everyone has the opportunity to go through the appeals process.

“I’m in the lucky position that I have a permanent duni and my godfather is a lawyer. He helped a bit with the appeal. Although he was terribly unable to take a stand on that content, but still. I was in a safe position to start that process.”

Psychology it is difficult to get to study.

“I think that the applicants who even come close and are in the top 200, everyone has already been really good and it has really depended on the little one, whether you can make it or not. When there is even a small mistake, it has a big meaning,” says Kallio-Mannila.

“With Turku’s decision, I got a good 16 extra points. I think I got 90 points initially, so that’s a pretty big share already. It’s not just one or two points, but a lot.”

He guesses that not many of those who have complained have been able to take the matter to court.

“There is no money, time or resources, which I think is unfair. Those who are in such a position that they do not dare to enter this process, do not win anything here. Even if they had exactly the same mistakes.”

Kallio-Mannila is not terribly disappointed to be in Turku instead of Helsinki.

“Of course a little, when you live in Helsinki and all your life is here. But Turku is nearby and it’s a nice city. And anyway, I won’t have to move there permanently. It’s enough to go there every now and then.”

Helsingin Sanomat has seen the decisions of the administrative court and also checked what Kallio-Mannila said about the decisions.