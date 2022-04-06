HS Turku Kindergarten director Antero Kilpinen woke up one morning and decided to resign: “It was the best decision of my career”

Antero Kilpinen from Turku left behind a long career in the kindergarten world a few years ago. He understands why he is on strike in his municipal sector.

“In the morning I asked from my wife that what if I resign. He said just resign. It was probably the best decision of my career, ”says Turku resident Antero Kilpinen51.

He is a former kindergarten director whose work sometimes drove him to the brink of panic. Kilpinen worked in a public kindergarten. He left the notice of termination in late 2019. He left behind a 25-year career in the kindergarten world.

Kilpinen says that he understands well why those working in the municipal sector are now on strike. The two-day strike that began on Wednesday between JHL, Juko and Jyty will be widely seen in Turku. The city’s schools and kindergartens are mostly closed. In addition, the strike will affect many other services in the city.

Tehy and Super are also on strike in the hospital district.

Kilpinen hopes that one coal will be blown in the municipal sectors so that wages and working conditions will be on a par with the demands of the work. He says directly that, for example, the pay for early childhood education is generally low and the workload unreasonable.

Kilpinen saysthat as a daycare manager, most of his work days were spent on computers and various systems. There was no time left for people or the pedagogical grip. He did not think he was able to have enough discussions with early childhood education teachers and caregivers about what would be good for any child or group. Administrative tasks rolled over.

“It started to be just about managing and tolerating chaos. In the morning I was afraid to open the phone and see how many people were missing. Then I had to think about where to get deputies, ”Kilpinen describes his experiences years ago.

He says he had 37 subordinates and not enough time to handle all the things. According to Kilpinen, the decision to resign was mainly influenced by his own coping. The work did not match the values, and he sometimes felt between the tree and the bark. On one side were the demands of senior management and on the other were the views of employees.

“My own values ​​are that people should have time to do their work and focus on group work with children, and not bounce to record things on mobile phones and computers,” says Kilpinen.

He felt that the world of kindergartens was eagerly flooded with various IT systems that did not talk to each other. According to Kilpinen, the recording took the staff time to work with the children. According to him, various projects also messed up the daily life of the kindergarten and took time.

“The work involved a lot of extra adjustments,” says Kilpinen.

According to him, sometimes he panicked about what the next day would bring when he came and how to cope with it.

“I decided not to get sick anymore, but to go elsewhere.”

Today, Kilpinen works on child protection on the private side.

And what kind reforms would get Kilpinen to return to the kindergarten world?

“Excluding extra uselessness. Then employees could spend more time with children. Most people probably work in kindergarten because they get to be with people and see children learn something new. But yes, money is probably also one of the motivators. I think even more for today’s young people than for our old ones. ”

He also speaks for small kindergartens.

“I think in a small daycare, adults and children know each other and many practical things can work better in a small unit than in a large one.”

From the parents of the children, he hopes that in addition to the best interests of their own child, they will also think about the whole kindergarten group in their wishes.

