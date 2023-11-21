HS Turku | Kati Ruola died suddenly in her cottage at the age of 43 – The obituary was published in Turku Sanomat

Kati Ruola, who died unexpectedly young, is described as cheerful, direct and modest in the obituary written by her loved ones.

In October the chairman of the board of the media group TS corporation, who died at the age of only 43 Kati Ruolan the obituary was published in the print newspaper of Turku Sanomat on Sunday and online on Monday.

According to the obituary, Ruola, who spent time in the Archipelago Sea, died suddenly at his cottage in Nauvo.

Ruola is described as a jovial, direct and modest person whose lively laugh was memorable. At the same time, he is said to have handled his work firmly and carefully.

“The kindest person in the world”, describe the relatives who wrote the obituary.

Roll graduated as merconomics in 2001 and worked at Hansaprint, owned by the TS group, as a department secretary and in marketing roles, among other things. He progressed to become chairman of the board of the family company in 15 years. He also served as chairman and CEO of his investment companies.

Ruola, who guarded her privacy, was involved in charity work and also served on the board of the Southwest Finland Cancer Society.

In the obituary, his relatives say that Ruola was also an avid Culinary Christian and enjoyed cooking both at home and in representative duties. He was also an active member of the Châine des Rôtisseurs.