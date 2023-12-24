HS Turku | Kati Haapalainen's children decided to save Christmas for the needy – “There will be a good feeling”

Kati Haapalainen's children gave up their extra toys. They have been packaged and transported to families that would otherwise not necessarily have presents at Christmas.

“We eliminated items from children's rooms. We said that there are a lot of toys and the goat will bring more,” says the resident of Paimio Kati Haapalainen38.

The family got a Christmas idea from this nutcracker.

“At first, the children wondered if the toys would be sent to children in Africa. I said the journey is quite long. Together, we decided to give the toys closer to here.”

About a week before Christmas, Haapalainen wrote a post in a local social media group. In it, he said that there would be used but intact toys available for low-income families with children.

According to Haapalainen, there were twenty contacts in a few days. He and his family have wrapped gifts and delivered them to people's doorsteps.

“We don't live right in the center, and not everyone has the opportunity to come pick up,” says Haapalainen.

Haapalainen own children are 5, 11 and 13 years old. They have leftovers such as stick horses, Schleich horses, toy cars, books, a Moomin computer and various small children's toys that play.

Haapalainen has requested information about the children's age and gender from families wishing for gifts.

“My children and I have looked at what kind of toy would be suitable for almost anyone. Then we have packaged them.”

According to Haapalainen, even the parents of the gift recipients do not know what is revealed in the packages. In addition to packaged gifts, Haapalainen has taken chocolate boxes to families. They are not packaged in case there are allergies in families.

For Haapalai giving toys to himself has made him feel good.

“It makes me feel good when I can help others. I recommend this to others who can.”

According to Haapalainen, his children have also been excited.

“At the same time, they gain perspective on the fact that things are not always the same for everyone. Not everyone can afford to buy gifts.”

Haapalainen's message on social media has spawned other offers of help as well. One person has offered a Santa Claus service to two needy families with children from Paimiola.

Haapalainen says that if his family has extra toys left over after Christmas, the family donates them to a nearby church.