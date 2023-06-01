HS Turku | Kari Ennola was paddling when she noticed a stuck elk – The experienced hiker did not stay idle

Kari Ennola rescued a stranded fawn in Houtskar. Vasa had gotten to his feet after the rescue operation quite quickly and ran back to the nearby forest.

Two a week ago Kari Ennola was on a kayaking trip in the archipelago, Houtskar island. Early in the morning, Ennola headed out to photograph the scenery when she noticed something special: a small deer animal was lying under a broken tree branch.

At Ennola, due to the size of the animal, at first I thought it was a white-tailed deer, but very soon it became clear that it was a moose.

Ennola, who enjoys camping and works as an adventure breeder, did not remain idle, but immediately ran to help the animal stuck under a fallen tree branch. The animal looked dead at first glance, but Ennola quickly noticed that the vulture was breathing.

“Hirvenvasa was pinched by the neck. The tree didn’t strangle it, but it prevented the fox from getting free,” says Ennola.

According to him, the vasa himself had tried to pull himself out from under the tree trunk with his legs, but without success.

Ennola managed to free the cub by twisting a gnarled tar elm branch without harming the animal.

He examined the deer’s antlers and found no other damage than a small hairless spot on the back. After the removal operation, Vasa lay down in its branches, but then it got up quite quickly and ran back into the nearby forest.

Ennola thinks that the deer’s hammer could not have felled or broken the thick tree branch by itself. The cause of the accident can be, for example, a gusty and strong wind, the force of which caused the branch to fall directly onto the tree.

“This sounds incredible, but I can’t think of any other explanation for this.”

Ennola believes that wood a moose trapped below still has good conditions to survive in the wild, although rescued moose usually do not tolerate stress well.

Ennola says that she watched from a distance the vulture’s birth and departure into the forest.

“I kept my distance so as not to put extra stress on the vasa.”

According to Ennola, the animal was last summer’s deer fawn. It was too small for an adult, and the body structure of the cub was not yet that of an adult.

Young moose tend to roam alone. Late spring and early summer are the most suitable time for adventures, as the moose gradually begin to rush their fawns from the previous year to move to their own, away from the following fawns born in the spring summer.

Do you want more reading from the Turku region? Subscribe to the HS Turku newsletter from here.