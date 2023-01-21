HS Turku | Juliana Routola-Lietzén had always had a little brother she knew nothing about – Then she got a Facebook message that changed everything

Big changes in life often happen in the blink of an eye. The wink of Juliana Routola-Lietzén from Salo happened during her lunch break. Now he has a brother.

In June 2018, during a normal lunch break, Salolainen Juliana Routola-Lietzénin life changed. Routola-Lietzén, who was working at Salo City Hall at the time, was sitting in the staff dining area, eating a chicken salad she had made for dinner and browsing Facebook, when her fork stopped.

