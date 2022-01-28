HS Turku Juho Alanen lost a golden pendant in the sea 22 years ago – On Thursday he received a surprising phone call

Alanen went swimming the day after the hangover. In the water, the chain betrayed.

On Kemiönsaari resident Juho Alanen got to the rip in the summer of 2000. His mother gave him a rip-off plate with the first man’s first name and his ID on it. The tactile plate is a personal identification number given to soldiers. For soldiers, the plate is usually made of steel, but Juho’s jewelry was golden.

The next day, Juho and his friends went for a swim at Kiila Beach, north of Kemiönsaari. The new piece of jewelry was naturally around her neck.

The jewelry chain betrayed during the swimming trip.

“We tried to find it and dive, but it wasn’t found in the seawater,” Alanen says.

The gold jewel remained at the bottom of Kiila Beach for more than 20 years.

Last in autumn Turku resident Oskari Heikkilä was searching the beach for possible metal objects with a metal detector.

Heikkilä is one of Vakka-Suomen Metallinetsijöjö, whose members search for metal objects from all over southwestern Finland on a weekly basis. Heikkilä has been involved in discovering several ancient monuments, cemeteries, old coins and Viking swords.

Heikkilä says that there is a lot of jewelry lost by people on the beaches.

“People lose valuables while swimming. Usually, the finds are, for example, rings with only a first name and maybe some year. Finding such an owner is remarkably difficult, ”says Heikkilä.

In the autumn, Heikkilä went through the seabed far from the shore. Exploring the seabed is naturalizing because he has a water-resistant metal detector at his disposal.

“You have to be patient when searching. I had already gotten into deep water when I heard a very small drift from the device. The observation was quite special, because often the sea water interferes with the operation of a sensitive detector,” Heikkilä says.

He dug the seabed and found a golden tactile plate.

Valuables is allowed to search the terrain freely within the limits of everyone’s rights. However, excavation must be authorized by the landowner.

If the searcher finds an ancient monument or object, the National Board of Antiquities or the area’s responsible museum must be notified in accordance with the Antiquities Act.

Newer valuables can be taken to the police station. If the owner of the object cannot be found, the finder will receive the object himself after three months.

“At first I thought to take the jewelry to the police station, but no one would have been able to pick it up after years,” Heikkilä says.

Jewel remained among Heikkilä ‘s other discoveries for several months. It wasn’t until this week that he remembered the jewelry and came up with a picture of it on Facebook’s Puskaradio Kemiönsaari group.

Juho Alanen received a call just a few minutes after the jewelery was published.

“One of my friends called and asked if your jewelry was on Puskaradio,” Alanen says.

Alanen wrote a short message yv under Heikkilä’s publication, advising him to look at Private Messages. Alanen’s mother reacted a little more strongly to finding the jewelry.

“Wonderful! A pendant I bought for my son! Would not believe that after all the years have been found! A big thank you to the discoverer! ”, The mother wrote under Heikkilä’s update.

Now Alanen and Heikkilä have arranged a meeting for the weekend in Turku. Alanen will probably recover the jewelry now.

“It was really nice that Oskari put information about the discovery on the radio. Now I have to figure out how to thank the man, ”Alanen said.