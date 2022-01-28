Friday, January 28, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

HS Turku Juho Alanen lost a golden pendant in the sea 22 years ago – On Thursday he received a surprising phone call

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 28, 2022
in World
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Alanen went swimming the day after the hangover. In the water, the chain betrayed.

On Kemiönsaari resident Juho Alanen got to the rip in the summer of 2000. His mother gave him a rip-off plate with the first man’s first name and his ID on it. The tactile plate is a personal identification number given to soldiers. For soldiers, the plate is usually made of steel, but Juho’s jewelry was golden.

The next day, Juho and his friends went for a swim at Kiila Beach, north of Kemiönsaari. The new piece of jewelry was naturally around her neck.

The jewelry chain betrayed during the swimming trip.

“We tried to find it and dive, but it wasn’t found in the seawater,” Alanen says.

The gold jewel remained at the bottom of Kiila Beach for more than 20 years.

Last in autumn Turku resident Oskari Heikkilä was searching the beach for possible metal objects with a metal detector.

See also  Wind power The state will begin auctioning its marine areas to offshore wind farms

Heikkilä is one of Vakka-Suomen Metallinetsijöjö, whose members search for metal objects from all over southwestern Finland on a weekly basis. Heikkilä has been involved in discovering several ancient monuments, cemeteries, old coins and Viking swords.

Heikkilä says that there is a lot of jewelry lost by people on the beaches.

“People lose valuables while swimming. Usually, the finds are, for example, rings with only a first name and maybe some year. Finding such an owner is remarkably difficult, ”says Heikkilä.

In the autumn, Heikkilä went through the seabed far from the shore. Exploring the seabed is naturalizing because he has a water-resistant metal detector at his disposal.

“You have to be patient when searching. I had already gotten into deep water when I heard a very small drift from the device. The observation was quite special, because often the sea water interferes with the operation of a sensitive detector,” Heikkilä says.

He dug the seabed and found a golden tactile plate.

See also  Tennis | Australian PM threatens to transit Novak Djokovic on next flight if corona evidence is insufficient

Valuables is allowed to search the terrain freely within the limits of everyone’s rights. However, excavation must be authorized by the landowner.

If the searcher finds an ancient monument or object, the National Board of Antiquities or the area’s responsible museum must be notified in accordance with the Antiquities Act.

Newer valuables can be taken to the police station. If the owner of the object cannot be found, the finder will receive the object himself after three months.

“At first I thought to take the jewelry to the police station, but no one would have been able to pick it up after years,” Heikkilä says.

Jewel remained among Heikkilä ‘s other discoveries for several months. It wasn’t until this week that he remembered the jewelry and came up with a picture of it on Facebook’s Puskaradio Kemiönsaari group.

Juho Alanen received a call just a few minutes after the jewelery was published.

“One of my friends called and asked if your jewelry was on Puskaradio,” Alanen says.

See also  Washington Post: 'Russians plan to invade Ukraine', Biden does not accept 'red line' Putin

Alanen wrote a short message yv under Heikkilä’s publication, advising him to look at Private Messages. Alanen’s mother reacted a little more strongly to finding the jewelry.

“Wonderful! A pendant I bought for my son! Would not believe that after all the years have been found! A big thank you to the discoverer! ”, The mother wrote under Heikkilä’s update.

Now Alanen and Heikkilä have arranged a meeting for the weekend in Turku. Alanen will probably recover the jewelry now.

“It was really nice that Oskari put information about the discovery on the radio. Now I have to figure out how to thank the man, ”Alanen said.

#Turku #Juho #Alanen #lost #golden #pendant #sea #years #Thursday #received #surprising #phone #call

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

DEATH STRANDING DIRECTOR'S CUT for PC will be released in late March

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.