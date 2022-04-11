HS Turku Johannes Yrttiaho, MP expelled from the council group for ‘misconduct’, defends himself – he is accused of such things

On Friday, the Turku Left Alliance dismissed MP Johannes Yrttiaho from his council group. Yrttiaho’s candidacy in next spring’s parliamentary elections will be decided during the summer and autumn.

Congressman Johannes Yrttiaho Strongly Criticizes Turku Left Left’s decision to dismiss him and commissioner on Friday Elina Sandelin party council.

“This is not only undemocratic, but also arbitrary. There is a picture that things are being done in a hurry, ”Yrttiaho describes.

The Left Alliance issued a statement on Friday saying the dismissal was due to a loss of confidence in the group and inappropriate behavior towards other members of the group.

Chairman of the delegation group Mirka Muukkonen according to him, the inappropriate activity has continued in practice throughout the term of office.

“The group has invited them to the discussion on a couple of occasions and also sent them a written message about it. They have not reacted to them, ”says Muukkonen.

According to Yrttiaho, the allegations have not been identified at any stage. He explains that the said meeting times have not been arranged for him. The dismissal came as a surprise to him, as he was not warned in advance.

Minister of Education Li Andersson special assistant and Turku representative Anna Mäkpää wrote on Twitter on Saturday that Yrttiaho, for example, has spoken in a threatening tone to his fellow representatives and belittled new delegates.

Yrttiaho says he does not identify himself with such accusations.

“On the contrary, I have offered my help to the new delegates.”

Herbal medicine itself estimates that the reason for the dismissal is the Left Alliance’s desire to be involved in the Turku Mayor’s agreement. The party is about to get the deputy mayor’s chatter next year.

After the last municipal elections, the parties agreed that the Coalition would hold one deputy mayor’s seat for two years and then hand it over to the Left Alliance. The arrangement was precisely based on the distrust of other parties in the left-wing group discipline of the Left Alliance.

“It’s pretty clear that’s the starting point here [erottamisissa] there is a need to please the Coalition. Going to the mayor’s agreement was a big mistake for the party and has led to a complete turnaround in politics, ”Yrttiaho criticized.

He has strongly opposed large-scale construction and planning projects in Turku in particular, and called for stronger action to address the shortage of health care resources.

After the dismissal of the two representatives, the Left Alliance has nine delegates in Turku. It falls from the third place behind the greens to the fourth in terms of power. Basic Finns also have nine seats, but no representation in the mayor. Chairman of the group Juha Anttila tells Helsingin Sanomat that the party does not see the need to demand new negotiations due to the changed balance of power.

“We go at least now and see where the situation develops,” Anttila comments.

Left Alliance Chairman of the District of Southwest Finland Kaisa Vallavuori does not want to speculate on Yrttiaho’s position in next spring’s parliamentary elections yet. The district organization will decide on the nominations next fall. From within the party, it is estimated to Helsingin Sanomat that Yrttiaho’s position may divide the district. His election as a candidate is not currently considered certain.

The party is also expected to have a NATO twist in the spring. Yrttiaho has opposed Finland’s NATO membership. The Left Alliance will hold a party meeting in June at which the party’s negative stance on military alliance will emerge.

Chairman of the Parliamentary Group of the Left Alliance Jussi Saramo On Monday, he informed Helsingin Sanomat that he did not see the need to assess Yrttiaho ‘s position.

“Everyone is responsible for their actions in their own role, and as an outsider, I do not go to evaluate things in Turku,” Saramo commented in an email.

In the regional elections at the beginning of the year, Yrttiaho won the second largest vote for his party in Southwest Finland. In last year’s municipal elections, Sandelin was the third most popular party in Turku and Yrttiaho the fourth most popular.

Yrttiaho himself says that the Chinese of the council group is a “small political game” that has no national significance.

“It has no effect on my activities as a city councilor. I am not only a member of the party, but also a regional commissioner and Member of Parliament. I will continue to work on behalf of the voters as usual. ”

He intends to leave motivated for the upcoming parliamentary elections.

“Next year’s election is coming to a foreign and security policy election. And those who understand something about them will succeed. ”