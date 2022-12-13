Tuesday, December 13, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

HS Turku | Johanna Yliportimo lived a perfect life in a tropical paradise – One message from her mother made her abandon all that

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 13, 2022
in World Europe
0

After many years of adventures around the world, Matthijs Admiraal and Johanna Yliportimo decided to move to the archipelago. The one-year-old Jelmer boy gets to grow up in a calm and safe environment. Picture: Jonna Rönkä / HS

Johanna Yliportimo and Matthijs Admiraal from the Netherlands could have chosen almost any paradise in the world as their place of residence, but they moved to an archipelago where neither of them had any connection before. Now they don’t want to leave anymore.

Jonna Rönkä HS

2:00 am | Updated 8:31 am

Last at Christmas Johanna Yliportimo thoroughly freaked out. His spouse Matthijs Admiral mother had such an inconvenient illness in the middle of Christmas that she had to be hospitalized. Call the general emergency number made sure it was real now.

“It took 2.5 hours, then the Border Guard’s helicopter arrived and took the mother to the hospital,” Admiraal says.

See also  United States | Kansas preserves the right to abortion: The vote on the amendment to repeal the right to abortion did not pass

#Turku #Johanna #Yliportimo #lived #perfect #life #tropical #paradise #message #mother #abandon

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

The market estimates that the Euribor will stop its rise at 3%

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result