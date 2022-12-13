HS Turku | Johanna Yliportimo lived a perfect life in a tropical paradise – One message from her mother made her abandon all that

After many years of adventures around the world, Matthijs Admiraal and Johanna Yliportimo decided to move to the archipelago. The one-year-old Jelmer boy gets to grow up in a calm and safe environment.

Johanna Yliportimo and Matthijs Admiraal from the Netherlands could have chosen almost any paradise in the world as their place of residence, but they moved to an archipelago where neither of them had any connection before. Now they don’t want to leave anymore.

Last at Christmas Johanna Yliportimo thoroughly freaked out. His spouse Matthijs Admiral mother had such an inconvenient illness in the middle of Christmas that she had to be hospitalized. Call the general emergency number made sure it was real now.

“It took 2.5 hours, then the Border Guard’s helicopter arrived and took the mother to the hospital,” Admiraal says.