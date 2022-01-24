HS Turku Jethro Rostedt, a real estate agent who has collected foreclosure debts of almost four million euros, rose to the Regional Council of Southwest Finland – “They do not belong here, they are managed in other ways”

The Regional Council of Southwest Finland has two ministers and three party leaders. Business Now a trustee, real estate agent Jethro Rostedt, thinks four positions of trust are too much for one trustee.

Southwest Finland the council of the welfare area is full of well-known names.

A total of six government ministers were nominated from across the country. Two of them, Li Andersson (left) and Annika Saarikko (Central) was elected to the Regional Council of Southwest Finland.

Among the newly elected delegates are three party leaders: in addition to Andersson and Saarikko, the chairman of the Coalition Party and the Member of Parliament will begin the work of the council. Petteri Orpo.

Up to three ministers will soon be able to sit in the Regional Council of Southwest Finland at the same time, as the Aki Lindénin (sd) is expected to take over the portfolio of the Minister for Family and Basic Services Krista Kiurun (sd) during parental leave.

“Yes, these were my elections when you look at my 40-year career in healthcare,” Lindén said in an interview with HS on election night while the counting was still in progress..

Read more: “Yes, these were my elections,” says Aki Lindén, who is in second place in Southwest Finland.

Well-known the names don’t end here. Among the delegates from Southwest Finland are, for example, the Turku City Councilor, who recently ended his football career. Timo Furuholm (left) and real estate agent, television personality and nightclub entrepreneur Jethro Rostedt (species).

While at the national level, Rostedt may be familiar to many, for example, with his participation in a reality TV show To the deal, he has held positions of trust in Turku for many years. He is sitting for the second time in Turku City Council.

With 1,065 votes in the Movement Now, Rostedt received the second highest number of votes in the entire country. More than him votes collected doctor Panu Peitsaro (movement) in the welfare area of ​​Southern Savonia.

Read more: A doctor from South Savonia reached the ranks of the kingdom’s voice rakes – “There’s a big concern here about whether the hospital will survive here”

Rostedt answered the phone on Monday afternoon from the Spanish Sunshine Coast.

“Of course, it’s always surprising when you get a lot of votes. If we compare it with the votes of the last election, then we have gone ahead, ”he commented on his results.

Rostedt received about a hundred more votes in the regional elections than in last summer’s municipal elections.

In his work as a regional councilor, Rostedt intends to pay special attention to the economic situation in the welfare area.

“It’s important to stay within the given framework, and there’s probably a tough state of fear for everyone about whether it’s there at all and what all this is going to cost,” Rostedt says.

Seiska magazine reported on Rostedt’s own financial situation in late 2021. According to the enforcement register certificate submitted to HS, Rostedt has a debt of approximately EUR 3.8 million. For example, a taxpayer and a real estate company registered in Masku, whose board includes Sukar’s entrepreneurial family, apply for receivables through a bailiff.

When asked how Rostedt assures his voter that he is fit to decide on the funding of sote services and rescue in his area, he states that foreclosure matters have nothing to do with his political activities and are not related to him as a politician.

“They don’t belong here, they’re treated differently.”

In what ways?

“Probably by selling the apartment buildings and paying off the debt,” Rostedt says, adding that he has already been able to pay off a significant portion of his debts.

Southwest Finland As many as ten of the 79 new delegates in the welfare area play a triple role, ie as a municipal councilor and Member of Parliament.

Rostedt states that he already knows most of the regional councilors in the triple role. He says he is interested in whether, for example, ministers will have time to attend regional council meetings.

“The movement now starts from not having to sit on too many balls,” he says.

However, he does not feel that his own duties – one ball in the city council and one in the regional council – are still too much.

“Then there will be too many balls when we sit in Parliament and as a minister in addition to the two.”