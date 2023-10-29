HS Turku | Jasmin Timisjärvi, who moved to Finland, studied Finnish seven hours a day: Now she tells how difficult it is

Jasmin Camacho Timisjärvi, who moved to Finland three years ago, says that studying the Finnish language has been not only fun, but also so difficult that she burned out.

Jasmin Camacho Timisjärvi from Turku knows what it’s like to study Finnish so much that you burn out.

Jonna Rönkä HS

18:00

When Lives in Varissuo, Turku Jasmin Camacho Lake Timisjärvi32, moved to Finland from the United States three years ago in October, he could hardly speak Finnish.

Camacho Timisjärvi had met her future husband Tuomas Timisjärvi through computer games. The couple became friends, fell in love and finally, after a few years in a long-distance relationship, ended up living together in Finland.