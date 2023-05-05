HS Turku | Jarno Virtala made a one-man Russia protest – Immediately he saw his name in the media around the world

Jarno Virtala painted the parking lot of the Russian Consulate General with the colors of the Ukrainian flag last fall. The Turku protest has spread unimaginably widely in the world’s media.

Pictures Jarno Virtalan The Russia protest has spread to several media around the world.

Virtala painted the parking lot of the Russian Consulate General with the colors of the Ukrainian flag last fall in Turku. A man who happened to be there helped with the painting.

First, the case was reported by many Finnish media, including Helsingin Sanomat. Shortly after the event, Virtala started receiving contacts from abroad. According to Virtala, the contacts came from a Norwegian Nettavinen-site, from the United States Insider-news site and from the British one Daily Mail from the magazine.

In addition to these three, numerous websites, columns and media around the world have reported on Virtala’s adventure. The group includes, for example, a Turkish person Hurriyet-newspaper, Saudi Arabian Saudi Gazette and Euronews.

“Russian diplomats were trolled with a Ukrainian flag-colored parking screen,” was the headline of the Saudi Gazette, for example.

Insider’s article was titled as follows: “Two Finnish men ‘took over’ a Russian diplomat’s parking lot by painting it with the colors of the Ukrainian flag.”

“I thought that in Finland it would be prominently titled. But the fact that it went completely viral was a surprise for me, in a positive way,” says Virtala.

He had hoped that painting the parking lot would attract attention.

“I’m trying to bring up the situation in Ukraine, so that it’s more on people’s minds,” says Virtala.

At some point, Virtala started collecting articles for herself. He has also recorded conversations on discussion forums. He searched for articles on Google and other search engines.

He also translated articles using a translation app. Virtala has given interviews about her protest, and she wanted to check if the content has changed since the story has spread.

“I myself know what has happened. I get to see how the matter has been reported in the media and whether it is true or not. It was surprising that none of the media ending in .ru reported on it. Isn’t this a clear sign that there is no freedom of speech?” Virtala states.

Virtala says that someone might think that what one person can do for Ukraine.

“Yes, even one man can do a lot.”

