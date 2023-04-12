HS Turku | Jari Roth has six free hours a week – Soon he gives up living together with his wife and everything changes

More than ten years ago, an uninvited guest, Alzheimer, entered the lives of Jari Roth and Pirjo Stormi. Roth has been his wife’s caregiver for a year and a half, although he has been responsible for his wife and the shared home alone for much longer.

Jari Roth works as a caregiver for his wife Pirjo Stormi. There hasn’t been much time left for your own life in recent years.

“Come on here to hang out!” says Jari Roth,65, and gently grabs his wife for a hug. Pirjo Storm73, smiles softly at his spouse.

The couple from Turku has been together for 37 years. The years have been mundane but rewarding. The almost four-year-old granddaughter regularly comes to entertain her grandparents.