HS Turku | Janne Suhonen was lying on his back, bleeding, with no sense of time – Only one number was clear in his mind

Janne Suhonen fell in the middle of a dog run and hit his head badly. Esko Junnila, who was nearby and had heard the cry for help, ran to his aid.

Fitness track was covered in ice.

Raisio’s Janne Suhonen his step slipped on the slippery ground, even though he was equipped with studded shoes. Suhonen fell and hit his head badly. Otto and Bobo, parson russell terriers who were on the run, stayed around their master.

“I thought about going home via the piru track when there was no snow or skiers. At first there was a wreath in it, then ice and then we went,” Suhonen describes his fall a couple of weeks ago on the Kerttula fitness track in Raisio.

He doesn’t remember anything about what happened and says that at first he went unconscious for a while. Heard Suhonen’s cry for help Esko Junnila instead remembers the situation well.

“He was there on his back on the ice,” says Junnila.

Junnila ran to help.

“A person must be pretty hardened if they don’t go to help when another is lying there alone screaming for help and two dogs are running loose next to them,” says Junnila.

Janne Suhonen doesn’t remember anything about the fall. He is grateful to his helper.

In falling Suhonen’s beanie flew off his head and his glasses fell to the ground. A year of blood from the wound to the head.

“I didn’t dare to move him because I have no training in the field. I was afraid that something had happened to his back or his head,” says Junnila.

He explains that he checked whether Suhonen was conscious and whether this happened. Under Suhonen’s head, Junnila says that she placed the beanie that flew to the ground.

“I explained to him where he was, and at the same time I dialed 112 to get the ambulance there quickly,” says Junnila.

Suhonen didn’t seem to know the day or time, but he clearly remembered his wife’s phone number.

“I tried to call three times. Then he called back. I told you that there was an accident,” says Junnila.

He tied the dogs by their leashes to a nearby tree.

The dogs Otto and Bobo stayed close to their master when he had fallen on the icy track.

Suhosen wife Days Suhonen was returning from errands at the nearby Friisilä house when he noticed that an ambulance was driving towards the chewing track.

“I knew right away that it was ours for Janne. He was supposed to be home before I left, but he hadn’t come back as agreed,” says Päivyt Suhonen.

He noticed that an unknown number had tried to call his phone in the car. He called back and drove his car near the fitness track. The journey took a couple of minutes. The ambulance was there and professionals examined the man lying on the ground.

“The ambulance crew was really smart. They immediately told me that they would take Jannen to Tyks”, says Päivyt Suhonen, referring to the Turku University Central Hospital.

She herself took the dogs home and waited for more information about her husband’s condition.

Esko Junnila (left), Janne Suhonen and Päivyt Suhonen returned to the crash site. The track was still very icy in places.

Home Janne Suhonen made it a day after the fall. He had suffered a concussion and a small fracture in his lower back. Three stitches were put into the wound on the head.

In the last few days, he has dared to go for a run with the dogs again.

Janne Suhonen is grateful to his helper. It was a little lucky that Junnila happened to be there at all.

“I was there for about half an hour. During that entire time, not a single other passer-by was seen,” Junnila recalls.

He is an avid skier. On the morning of the accident, he had headed to the fitness track to check the condition of the track. In the winter, there are slopes in the area. Junnila says that she has already skied hundreds of kilometers this winter.

Days Suhonen posted a thank you update on a local social media group for the help her husband received. He wanted to tell that people still dare to help those in need.

Päivyt Suhonen has held first aid courses for over 30 years. He encourages everyone to visit one. You never know when skills will come in handy.

Getting help from strangers is not always obvious. Päivyt Suhonen thinks that not all people necessarily dare to act alone or are in shock, and therefore unable to act.

Junnila states that the decision to help was very clear to her, because she was the only person there. According to him, a similar situation in city centers can be difficult for some.

“It is unfortunate if a person has a real emergency and no one helps. It can be due to fear, ignorance or shirking responsibility, because there are others there,” Junnila thinks.

