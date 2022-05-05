HS Turku Janne Kuutsuo suddenly found a muddy field in the middle of an over a thousand-year-old Arabic treasure, but immediately gives it away

Paimiolainen treasure hunter Janne Kuutsuo found a Viking silver coin more than a thousand years old on May Day. The money found using the metal detector is probably an oriental dirham from about the 9th century.

“My friend and I went to the field, and there we whispered for a few hours until the money was found,” Kuutsuo says.

According to the National Museum, thousands of Viking-era coins have been found in Finland, which were imported in the 800s and 1,000s. Money has been found in various caches and graves as well as as a single find.

“There are no ancient monuments near the site. I told the National Board of Antiquities about the exact location, but not for others, ”says Kuutsuo.

The silver dirhams eventually traveled to Finland as a result of trade and exchange. The Vikings brought considerable quantities of Oriental coins to Europe.

In Paimio Kuutsuo, who has lived for more than a year, has been treasure hunting since 2013.

A man who has previously lived in Turku and Helsinki says that Paimio has been a good place to look for old objects.

“It has been inhabited since the Stone Age. This coin rises to my number one discovery, ”says Kuutsuo, who keeps it on Instagram treasure hunt accountsays.

Dirham is identified by an Arabic religious text. In addition, the coin often contains information about the place and time of its mintage. The coin weighs about three grams.

The surface of the coin shows a pattern typical of Viking coins.

There is a hole in the Kuutsuo coin. This is also the case with some of the Viking Age coins previously found in Finland. In addition to the holes, the loops or loops attached with a rivet tell you how to use the money as jewelry.

“The hole may have been made later, and the coin has been used as a brooch, for example,” Kuutsuo estimates.

He was in contact with the National Board of Antiquities after the discovery. According to the Antiquities Act, objects found in the country that are more than a hundred years old must be reported to the National Board of Antiquities.

The agency has the right to decide on the possible redemption of the object. The discoverer can also donate the object to the collections of the National Museum, in which case it will receive a certificate of honor.

Kuutsuo is now sending a coin to the National Board of Antiquities.

“It’s great to find something more than a thousand years old, and handing over the item doesn’t hurt. They both have photographs as a keepsake. ”