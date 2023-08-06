HS Turku | Janne Hiltunen caught his eye on a train car lying in the yard – Now the car serves as a bar

An old train car has been given a new life as a boxcar.

Turku Logomon a new bar, Tåget, has opened next door.

The special thing about it is that it keeps its lodge in a decommissioned train car.

HS went to test what kind of experience the bar offers.

The train carriage is hidden between two buildings, and you only notice the carriage when you are right next to it. However, you can easily find your destination with the help of signs.

There is a terrace area outside, but no one sits there – everyone is inside. The environment has decadent romance, the neighboring buildings have rusted over time.

The train carriage is painted black.

Main first: there is no strange smell in the carriage. At first it feels hot, but you get used to the temperature.

Even though it’s only afternoon, several customers have still found the place.

The interior still looks like a train car, but it has been personalized. There is wallpaper with floral patterns on the ceiling, there are old suitcases on the hat shelf and song lyrics are written here and there.

The benches are soft and clean. They can be tilted, so you can sit at the table if you want.

You can only see the walls of the neighboring buildings from the windows.

There are 42 customer seats inside. There are marks on the floor where the benches used to be. Eva Linden visited Tåget for the second time.

The old train seats were saved in the renovation. They still have seat numbers.

Song lyrics are written on the walls.

The ceiling is covered with wallpaper.

The toilet is – well, a train toilet. It is small in size, has a pink sink and a window covered with wallpaper. The shed has been renewed.

On the door of one toilet is written “Pee-pee & poo-poo”, on the door of the other “The Shitter”.

On the test day noticed that the bar has just opened. The checkout system was tripping, and there were no salty snacks other than nachos on cardboard plates.

The counter says that there will probably be more to eat later, maybe hotdogs. It sounds like a good idea, as there are few places to eat nearby.

There are plenty of non-alcoholic options available. Non-alcoholic beer and wine and mocktails are available.

The music is not too loud, so it does not disturb the conversation. The service is friendly, and the atmosphere is relaxed. On the test day, the bar owner’s sweet jack russell terrier is also there.

Helga Hagman (in front) and Tuula Tanninen stopped at Tåget on their way to Logomo.

Tåget is about a 20-minute walk from the Market Square.

The interior is quite small. If you walk to the place but can’t fit in the carriage, you have to go to the terrace. A larger party cannot fit at the same table in the carriage, as there are four seats in one group of tables.

The train car has a lot of fun details.

On the wall are photos of the renovation project taken by owner Janne Hiltunen’s sister, Vanja Hiltunen.

HS later called the owner of the bar To Janne Hiltuse and asked about the history of the carriage.

Hiltunen worked on a ship for twenty years, and Tåget is his first own bar.

First, Hiltunen was setting up a brewery in a brick building next to a train car. There were disused train cars in the yard, and Hiltunen got an idea: a bar could be made into the car, where you could serve beers from your own brewery.

“The VR staff has a break place 20 meters away. I started terrorizing them about who has the authority to sell me a train car,” says Hiltunen.

Four months later, a person from VR called and asked why Hiltunen was asking after the train car. Hiltunen told about his plans, and in the end he was able to buy a wagon for himself.

Brewery plans are currently on hold, but the bar opened its doors at the end of July.

Tåget is Janne Hiltunen’s first own bar.

The wagon was originally standing a little further away in the yard. It was moved to its current location and electricity, water and drainage were installed. The project is not finished yet. Hiltunen is planning, for example, to build a terrace on the roof of a train car.

The wagon is from 1990, and it has traveled between Helsinki and St. Petersburg. According to Hiltunen, several train enthusiasts, among others, have come to marvel at the carriage.

“They explore every little nook and cranny.”

Tåget, Junakatu 5, Turku. The entrance is not barrier-free. Open from Tuesday to Sunday.

