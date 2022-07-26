HS Turku | “It’s not just about young students and tricot cyclists” – A traffic planner would revolutionize movement in the city center

“This is known to be such a 1.5-lane road in one direction.”

City of Turku traffic planning engineer Taneli Pärssinen stands next to Itäinen Pitkäkatu and tries to explain how one should drive on one of the city’s strangest streets.

Itäinen Pitkäkatu is a couple of kilometers long main street where cycling is unsafe and driving is unclear. The biggest headache is the lanes, which seem to have two directions, even though the road paintings show only one direction.

In the rush hour of the weekday, the street resembles chaos. Some motorists fumble in the middle of the road, others on the edge, and cyclists try to survive between. E-scooters don’t dare to ride on the street at all, but cool off by walking on the sidewalks.

“Urban planning is slow and traffic is an emotional issue. Maybe it’s easier to do nothing than to get down to business”, Pärssinen assesses the reasons why it has taken so long for the Itäinen Pitkäkatu bike solution.

We will meet Along Itäinen Pitkäkatu, because this particular street is one of the crowns of sorrows that bike traffic planner Pärssinen aims to to solve.

Itäinen Pitkäkatu was originally a four-lane road, and the heavy traffic of the port of Turku passed along it, among other things. However, the traffic light intersections caused bottlenecks that slowed down the flow of traffic. There were also crosswalks without light control and a center riser across the four lanes.

In time, it was decided to narrow the street to two lanes in order to increase safety. The narrowing was mostly done cosmetically. In many places, two cars can still drive side by sidealthough there is officially only one lane.

An attempt was made to solve the problem by painting parking spaces along the street to narrow the flow.

“We just tried to use the useless space for something,” describes Pärssinen.

See also Reader opinion Buying from an online store has been made far too easy Itäinen Pitkäkatu’s first section of the bike lane ends in the middle of the highway. The bicycle solutions for the rest of the street will be decided later.

Now to the situation relief is coming. The city of Turku is preparing a general plan for Itäinen Pitkäkatu, which also includes the development of bicycle traffic. The first bike lane, a little over a hundred meters long, can be found on the section between Lemminkäisenkatu and Kaivokatu.

In the Turku way, the matter has been funded for a long time: the first plans for bicycle lanes were recorded in the 1970s.

Between Kaivokatu and Uudenmaankatu, one-way bike lanes will be completed on both sides this year. They run at the same level as cars, between moving and parked cars. It is not an ideal solution, Pärssinen admits.

“It is unsafe to pedal between two cars. If we want to attract people who don’t yet cycle, especially women, children and the elderly, it requires safe infrastructure.”

The safest option is a bike path that is clearly separated from the carriageway and runs at a different level, says Pärssinen.

The bike solutions for the rest of Itäinen Pitkäkatu will be decided later.

“If you want to invest in cycling and walking, you have to make room for driving,” says Pärssinen.

At 26 years old Pärssinen has always had enough to say about bike traffic. In 2020, a fresh master’s degree in engineering strongly discouraged HS from cycling in Helsinki.

Read more: “No one knows how to cross Mannerheimintie” – When Taneli Pärssinen set out to find out about the lives of cyclists in Helsinki, he was met with chaos

Ever since Pärssinen got a job in his home region, he has been making his voice heard on Twitter about Turku’s bicycle design.

“We have significant deficiencies in bicycle infrastructure. At the moment, Turku allows cycling, but it does not attract cycling”, describes Pärssinen.

Pärssinen gives an example: when you start cycling from Uudenmaankatu towards Aninkaistensilta, you must first turn onto Tuomiokirkkotor via Hämeenkatu and after Tuomiokirkkosilta you have to wander through Parki field to find your way there. The same route by car is just a straight road.

Turku has been developed for decades under the conditions of private cars. It seems like an unusual solution in a city that seems to be made for cycling.

“It is estimated that more than 90 percent of Turku residents live less than half an hour’s bike ride from Kauppatori,” Pärssinen points out.

“Now is the time to start working towards the goals. Designing and building a bike path is a slow and heavy process, but we also have light and fast ways, for example these bike lanes,” states Pärssinen.

Discourse the development of bicycle traffic often escalates into a confrontation between motorists and cyclists. However, Pärssinen reminds that clear bike and walking routes also help motorists to spot light traffic.

Cyclists are also a diverse group, Pärssinen adds.

“74 percent of people in Turku ride bikes at least sometimes, so it’s not just young students and tricot cyclists, but the majority of people in Turku. According to the cycling barometer conducted in 2016, 96 percent of Turku residents support the promotion of cycling.”

Pärssinen’s criticism is aimed at the city’s goals. Turku has announced that it will be carbon neutral by 2029. In addition, it has been decided to increase the share of cycling and walking by three percent annually.

“Turu has good goals, but are we working towards them? For example, 2029 is seven years away. The development is too slow, at this rate we will not reach the traffic emission reduction targets.”

Turku’s first bicycle street is located on Kauppias Hammari street. Paving on the edge of the street has a purpose. “They guide cyclists to ride in the middle of the street. If you ride on the edge, the cyclist is less visible at intersections. And if two cars meet on the street, they have to drive onto the pavement, which slows down the flow.”

Jos Pärssinen could decide, Turku would be pedaled along bike lanes, private cars would be prohibited from driving on the Cathedral Bridge, and the city center would be in the hands of pedestrians and cyclists.

One of Pärssisen’s dreams has now come true on Kauppias Hammari street, which recently became the city’s first bicycle street.

Pyöräkatu is a novelty brought about by the Road Traffic Act that entered into force in 2020, along which motorists drive on the conditions of cyclists.

Kauppias Hammari street was supposed to serve the expansion of Turku’s tramway network. However, the city decided to abandon the trams before the rails could be pulled onto the street.

Turku’s second bicycle street is currently being built near the university on Rehtorinpellonkatu and Vatselankatu. There are also plans to turn Old Town’s Piispankatu and Ylioppilaskylä’s Kuratatorinpolku into bicycle streets.

“This is like being in Holland,” compares Pärssinen, pedaling along the red Kauppias Hammari street asphalt.

It’s still a long way from Turku to Holland, but Pärssisen thinks it would have potential as a cycling city in Finland.

“Oulu and Joensuu are clearly the best cycling cities in Finland. Helsinki comes in third. Fourth place is shared between Tampere and Turku. In rail transport, Tampere is already a long way ahead of Turku, but in cycling, Turku now has a place to overtake Tampere”, Pärssinen compares.

There is still a lot to pedal before then.

Do you want more reading from the Turku region? Subscribe to the HS Turku newsletter from here.