HS Turku | “It stays there” – The river ship partially sank in the Aurajoki, this is what it looks like on the spot

A river ship Esposito has partially sunk in the Aurajoki near the center of Turku. The rescue service was notified of the incident after two on Thursday afternoon.

Firefighter on duty Petteri Broström Varsinais-Suomen's rescue service says that the situation is stable.

“It has partially sunk and will remain there. The owner has been informed about the matter, and he will take care of it going forward,” says Broström.

According to him, raising the ship is the responsibility of the owner.

At the sinking site is so low that only partially submerged the ship already touches the bottom of the river. The rescue service isolated the area and stated that there is no risk of environmental damage.

According to Broström, the exact cause of the sinking is not known, but the preliminary suspicion is that the ice has started to move when the weather warmed up and the pressure of the ice could have caused the ship to partially sink.

The accident reportedly caused no injuries.

Esposito's surroundings are cordoned off.

Four in the afternoon, many passers-by stopped near the sinking site to take pictures of Esposito.

The place of the ship is on Läntinen Rantakattu, right near the city ferry För. The ship's surroundings are isolated with tape from the rescue service. So you can't get right next to the ship.

The riverbank near the ship is very slippery.